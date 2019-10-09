Many other Democrats in the running for that party’s 2020 nomination have already called on President Trump to be impeached, and today Joe Biden became the latest:

BREAKING: Joe Biden: "Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation, and committed impeachable acts. "To preserve our Constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached." https://t.co/urjnK6OnrU pic.twitter.com/ENdlWZApN3 — ABC News (@ABC) October 9, 2019

With that, it didn’t take long at all for Trump to respond on Twitter:

So pathetic to see Sleepy Joe Biden, who with his son, Hunter, and to the detriment of the American Taxpayer, has ripped off at least two countries for millions of dollars, calling for my impeachment – and I did nothing wrong. Joe’s Failing Campaign gave him no other choice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

Wow, that escalated quickly.

Real time reaction… Biden still speaking https://t.co/mT2zEDHy5f — Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) October 9, 2019

Talk about a rapid response!