Earlier today Joe Biden called on President Trump to be impeached. Why? Alleged “scandals” of course. Later in New Hampshire while talking to voters, Biden let somebody know what he’s most proud of:

.@JoeBiden brags to N.H. voter: “The thing I’m am proudest of with Barack and me is that there were no scandals.” pic.twitter.com/nmmeRXKjsQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 9, 2019

Again with that?

Going to share this list of 780 scandals every time he says this: https://t.co/O91to04f68 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 9, 2019

Having Biden be able to say that without a sizable segment of the mainstream media breaking out in laughter speaks volumes:

Here we go again… Allow me to remind you all: ❌ Fast & Furious

❌ Benghazi

❌ Clinton Email Server

❌ IRS Targeting

❌ ISIS as J.V. Team

❌ Ignoring Hezbollah Drug-Running

❌ Iran Deal

❌ Taliban 5 and Bergdahl

❌ VA Waitlists

❌ NSA Spying

❌ DOJ Wiretapping Journalists https://t.co/SIoVOO3uP1 — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 9, 2019

Seriously? No Scandals? Using the IRS against your political opponents? Using the FBI and CIA to spy on the opposing political party's presidential candidate? State Department email private server to evade Fed open-records law? Fast & Furious? Benghazi? Hacking of OPM files? etc https://t.co/acbEJcPpx9 — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) October 9, 2019

One of the best non-scandals in Obama administration history was Lois Lerner pleading the Fifth before Congress.

When the media takes a vacation for 8 years, are there really any scandals? — Hot takes only… (@HotTakesOnly123) October 9, 2019

No scandals that the press reported….they kept them quiet…. — Pammy O 🇺🇸 (@PamOrr3) October 9, 2019

Get that on a bumper sticker for Joe’s 2020 campaign!