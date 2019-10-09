Earlier today Joe Biden called on President Trump to be impeached. Why? Alleged “scandals” of course. Later in New Hampshire while talking to voters, Biden let somebody know what he’s most proud of:

Again with that?

Trending

Having Biden be able to say that without a sizable segment of the mainstream media breaking out in laughter speaks volumes:

One of the best non-scandals in Obama administration history was Lois Lerner pleading the Fifth before Congress.

Get that on a bumper sticker for Joe’s 2020 campaign!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignBarack ObamaJoe Bidenscandal