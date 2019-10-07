As Twitchy told you Sunday night, Ellen DeGeneres was spotted sitting in a suite at Cowboys Stadium with former President George W. Bush. As you might imagine, video of the two sharing a laugh at the game angered a lot of people, and DeGeneres has responded to the criticism perfectly:

Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story. pic.twitter.com/AYiwY5gTIS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 8, 2019

That was great!

I ❤️ @TheEllenShow and I don't care who knows it. https://t.co/sufHNDunBk — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 8, 2019

THIS is what America needs more of. https://t.co/ojbGJHSJUK — Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 8, 2019

“Just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them.” https://t.co/FeQcHozVEm — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) October 8, 2019

Beautifully said 🙏👏 — Trevor Donovan 🐶 (@TrevDon) October 8, 2019

People need to be more like Ellen. https://t.co/II8hRy3KyC — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 8, 2019

Just wonderful.

If only our public discourse had a lot more of this, and a lot less of the poisonous political stuff. https://t.co/8x4XDIbUnL — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) October 8, 2019

America might have a few years left after all. https://t.co/j1tw4vpk3Z — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 8, 2019

This is fantastic https://t.co/K0QS5lrDjp — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 8, 2019

We are now at the point where Ellen has to publicly explain why she – "gay Hollywood liberal" – was sitting next to George W. Bush – "conservative Republican president" – at the Cowboys game. And she handles it so beautifully. https://t.co/9luG06HeFN — Caroline Overington (@overingtonc) October 8, 2019

Well done indeed. Suffice to say not everyone agreed, which makes Ellen’s point even more effective.