As Twitchy told you Sunday night, Ellen DeGeneres was spotted sitting in a suite at Cowboys Stadium with former President George W. Bush. As you might imagine, video of the two sharing a laugh at the game angered a lot of people, and DeGeneres has responded to the criticism perfectly:
Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story. pic.twitter.com/AYiwY5gTIS
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 8, 2019
That was great!
I ❤️ @TheEllenShow and I don't care who knows it. https://t.co/sufHNDunBk
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 8, 2019
Perfect response. https://t.co/hHWUb6qjVr
— trick-or-treater (@neontaster) October 8, 2019
THIS is what America needs more of. https://t.co/ojbGJHSJUK
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 8, 2019
“Just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them.” https://t.co/FeQcHozVEm
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) October 8, 2019
Beautifully said 🙏👏
— Trevor Donovan 🐶 (@TrevDon) October 8, 2019
Good for Ellen. https://t.co/hm2pb9UAXZ
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 8, 2019
People need to be more like Ellen. https://t.co/II8hRy3KyC
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 8, 2019
Just wonderful.
If only our public discourse had a lot more of this, and a lot less of the poisonous political stuff. https://t.co/8x4XDIbUnL
— Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) October 8, 2019
America might have a few years left after all. https://t.co/j1tw4vpk3Z
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 8, 2019
This is fantastic https://t.co/K0QS5lrDjp
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 8, 2019
We are now at the point where Ellen has to publicly explain why she – "gay Hollywood liberal" – was sitting next to George W. Bush – "conservative Republican president" – at the Cowboys game. And she handles it so beautifully. https://t.co/9luG06HeFN
— Caroline Overington (@overingtonc) October 8, 2019
Well done indeed. Suffice to say not everyone agreed, which makes Ellen’s point even more effective.
I’d like to see progressives try and bully Ellen for saying we should be kind to each other even when we have political disagreements (and I’m certain they will) https://t.co/z3TE7BNfGe
— Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) October 8, 2019