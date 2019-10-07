As Twitchy told you Sunday night, Ellen DeGeneres was spotted sitting in a suite at Cowboys Stadium with former President George W. Bush. As you might imagine, video of the two sharing a laugh at the game angered a lot of people, and DeGeneres has responded to the criticism perfectly:

That was great!

Well done indeed. Suffice to say not everyone agreed, which makes Ellen’s point even more effective.

