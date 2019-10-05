Earlier this week we told you that Hillary Clinton said her decision to stay married to Bill was personally the gutsiest thing she’s ever done. While on “The View,” Clinton was asked about that comment, and she elaborated:

Hillary spun her answer for so long that viewers would have almost forgotten what the original question was, which was perhaps her intention:

It’s becoming increasingly clear:

That’s what we’re afraid of! Or maybe not.

Hillary just throws a lot of rhetoric at the wall to see what sticks, and sometimes none of it does.

