Earlier this week we told you that Hillary Clinton said her decision to stay married to Bill was personally the gutsiest thing she’s ever done. While on “The View,” Clinton was asked about that comment, and she elaborated:

.@HillaryClinton compares decision to not divorce Bill to parenting a transgender childhttps://t.co/D83nCiKIfq — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 5, 2019

Hillary spun her answer for so long that viewers would have almost forgotten what the original question was, which was perhaps her intention:

Hillary Clinton compares her decision to not divorce Bill to parenting a transgender child pic.twitter.com/MNvgtCgqOZ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 2, 2019

It’s becoming increasingly clear:

Oh Jesus she’s actually running… https://t.co/b8rzrEWEpr — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 5, 2019

That’s what we’re afraid of! Or maybe not.

There is a lot to unpack here… https://t.co/3o0IXtcwmR — Jeff Wayman (@PetsandPucks) October 5, 2019

This ain’t it on so many levels https://t.co/nDRBm8Zl2J — Vault Hunter JAF (@thejaf711) October 5, 2019

Jfc, lady. Take the L. — Eric Phillips 🇺🇸 (@EricPhillipsUSA) October 5, 2019

This seems….oddly insulting to transgender kids. You telling your mom that you feel you’re supposed to be another gender is like your husband sleeping around? https://t.co/3QeXkR4T1N — Orange Muppet Energy (Sunny) (@sunnyright) October 5, 2019

Hillary just throws a lot of rhetoric at the wall to see what sticks, and sometimes none of it does.