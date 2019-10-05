As we told you earlier, Mitt Romney’s slams on Donald Trump had the president firing back hard today in a serious of tweets. Former Obama adviser David Axelrod was among former members of Team Obama who were defending Romney’s honor:

This is such a telling Tweet. Romney “never knew how to win.” Meaning, he didn’t enlist other countries to subvert our election on his behalf.@realDonaldTrump absolutely believes that anyone who fails to do ANYTHING to get what they want is a sucker. https://t.co/Cz1p8y8lqQ — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) October 5, 2019

Words that will never drop from Trump’s lips: “We could so that but it would be wrong.”

Norms, rules, laws or institutions are for losers. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) October 5, 2019

In the final tweet, Axelrod meant to write “we could do that” of course. But it’s clear many Democrats have had a total change of heart on Romney in the last few years:

Interesting to see the same people who claimed Mitt Romney was a wealthy, womanizing, cancer spreading, dog abuser is now the beacon of morality against Trump. https://t.co/RYmtzfS01Y — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) October 5, 2019

And it was nice of the Dems to say nothing while Harry Reid, on the Senate floor, said that Romney hadn’t paid any taxes in ten years.

How is it that this guy and Obama defamed Romney's character nonstop for a year with lies and innuendo and they aren't laughed out of the public square for commenting on this? Objectively, Trump is far from the top when you think of those who abused Romney and the truth itself. https://t.co/gMydlorQS5 — prop op (@ProperOpinion) October 5, 2019

You and the guy who hired you accused Mitt Romney of murder and animal abuse in 2012. You might want to sit this one out. https://t.co/R9UHfiUfD0 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 5, 2019

Former Obama operatives defending Mitt Romney’s Honor. Take a walk into a wood chipper guys. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 5, 2019

David, didn't u all say @MittRomney murdered dogs? — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) October 5, 2019

But it’s nice to see the Dems appreciating Mitt Romney… now.