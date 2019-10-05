As we told you earlier, Mitt Romney’s slams on Donald Trump had the president firing back hard today in a serious of tweets. Former Obama adviser David Axelrod was among former members of Team Obama who were defending Romney’s honor:

In the final tweet, Axelrod meant to write “we could do that” of course. But it’s clear many Democrats have had a total change of heart on Romney in the last few years:

And it was nice of the Dems to say nothing while Harry Reid, on the Senate floor, said that Romney hadn’t paid any taxes in ten years.

But it’s nice to see the Dems appreciating Mitt Romney… now.

