The Democrats have a problem. They know that even if President Trump were to be impeached and, even more unlikely, removed, that would only put Mike Pence in the Oval Office. That’s where MSNBC contributor and former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks came in handy for the Resistance, explaining to Joy Reid a scenario that could make Nancy Pelosi the next president:

Cue the obligatory response: “So you’re telling me there’s a chance.”

Based on the Democrats’ rhetoric it’s apparent they don’t think they can win next year without figuring out a way to get Trump (and even Pence) out of the way.

Bingo.

