The Democrats have a problem. They know that even if President Trump were to be impeached and, even more unlikely, removed, that would only put Mike Pence in the Oval Office. That’s where MSNBC contributor and former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks came in handy for the Resistance, explaining to Joy Reid a scenario that could make Nancy Pelosi the next president:

.@JillWineBanks: You could #impeach Pence first. The problem is #DonaldTrump then has to name his replacement. I think maybe a deal could be struck where he is told if you don't make a replacement then #NancyPelosi does become president. #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/ahijhCcpnQ — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) October 5, 2019

Cue the obligatory response: “So you’re telling me there’s a chance.”

What is it that Pence is going to be impeached for? And which 20 Republican Senators are going to go along with impeaching Pence in order to remove him from office? You folks are completely nuts. Here's a solution for you – win an election. There's one coming up. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) October 5, 2019

Based on the Democrats’ rhetoric it’s apparent they don’t think they can win next year without figuring out a way to get Trump (and even Pence) out of the way.

Delusional whack jobs. — William Strunk, Jr. (@cdrusnret) October 5, 2019

Seriously, people's fantasy lives should be kept private — Caesar Pounce 🌩️ (@caeser_pounce) October 5, 2019

These people are bonkers https://t.co/Z7JwXxiUh5 — Amanda Prestigiacomo (@AmandaPresto) October 5, 2019

It's not about punishing corruption or removing an unfit president. It's ONLY about reversing the results of the last election. The more they talk, the more it's clear. https://t.co/jehBRToUv3 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 5, 2019

Bingo.