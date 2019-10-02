This morning, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff held a press conference:

Obviously one major topic of discussion was the House Dems’ fixation on impeachment, but Pelosi wanted to make it clear that Democrats would like to do other things, and would also appreciate it if Trump would cooperate with them:

We’re guessing they will have something to do with each other.

The Democrats’ total obsession with impeachment could be changing some minds, and not in the way Pelosi would like.

LOL. Good luck with that, House Dems.

Pelosi also said the Democrats intend to treat Trump fairly, which probably sparked many spit takes around the country.

