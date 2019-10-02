This morning, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff held a press conference:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff are holding a news conference. Watch live: https://t.co/UYpqI3w42L

— CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2019

Obviously one major topic of discussion was the House Dems’ fixation on impeachment, but Pelosi wanted to make it clear that Democrats would like to do other things, and would also appreciate it if Trump would cooperate with them:

Pelosi opens her presser with Schiff by talking at length about… prescription drug costs, infrastructure, and farmers. She says she hopes Trump will work with Dems on these things, even as they try to impeach him. Okay. — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) October 2, 2019

Nancy Pelosi says she hopes Democrats and the White House can "renew our conversations about infrastructure." — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 2, 2019

Pelosi asked how she plans to work with policy agenda items with Trump while actively trying to impeach the man: "The two have nothing to do with each other." — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) October 2, 2019

We’re guessing they will have something to do with each other.

impeachment must not be polling well https://t.co/PAcvf7cwYl — Cobalt Witch (@C_nrad) October 2, 2019

The Democrats’ total obsession with impeachment could be changing some minds, and not in the way Pelosi would like.

"We're going to nail you to the wall! Also, let's talk roads." https://t.co/VetFYoyrcv — Avi Woolf, WTF Conservative🌍 (@AviWoolf) October 2, 2019

LOL. Good luck with that, House Dems.

Narrator: there are not going to be renewed conversations about infrastructure https://t.co/MnWrKLJ1Td — Sam Mintz (@samjmintz) October 2, 2019

YES! INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK IS BACK ==> https://t.co/wODvKzsiEB — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 2, 2019

Says nation's top bridge burner https://t.co/jjFvGzMEzl — Daniel C. Jenkins (@DJenkinsJD) October 2, 2019

Pelosi also said the Democrats intend to treat Trump fairly, which probably sparked many spit takes around the country.