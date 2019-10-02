Current Democrat candidate for that party’s 2020 nomination, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, is known for sharing video of him doing any number of things, up to and including visits to the dentist’s office. But just in case that wasn’t enough for his supporters, O’Rourke gave everybody a glimpse behind the scenes during his flu shot:

This guy’s into “sharing” a little too much.

Trending

O’Rourke’s video was also begging for these:

LOL!

The video must have cut off just before Beto got his lollipop.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignBeto O'Rourkeflu shot