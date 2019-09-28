This week, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke continued to push his “mandatory gun buyback” idea, no matter how ridiculous of an example he had to use to push it:
Yesterday, people brought assault weapons to our rally at Kent State—where 4 students were shot dead in 1970.
I told them nobody should show up with an AK-47 or an AR-15 to seek to intimidate us in our own democracy.
We need to buy back every single one of them. pic.twitter.com/U7N5fWUlvv
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 26, 2019
Does he really want to go there?
Beto, you do know who shot those four students right?
Officers of the Government.#ToneDeaf #2ndAmendment #GunRights #2020Election https://t.co/mKxnzpyVEI
— John Stossel (@JohnStossel) September 27, 2019
If he is aware of that, O’Rourke failed to share that with his audience:
wait until he finds out who did the shooting at Kent State. https://t.co/ubUty4A5bC
— 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) September 27, 2019
“Government killed citizens with guns so give your guns to the government.”
— Razor (@hale_razor) September 27, 2019
That awkward moment when a man who wants to lead the government uses the example of a time the government killed four unarmed protestors as an argument for why you should let the government take your guns…
— Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) September 26, 2019
I'm not sure Beto has a firm grasp on who, exactly, *did* the killing at Kent State? https://t.co/KJ8cEElS6B
— Bryan Suits (Not California Compliant) (@darksecretplace) September 27, 2019
Narrator: Unbeknownst to Beto, it was the government that shot and killed those four students at Kent State in 1970.
— Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) September 27, 2019
Democrat presidential candidate Robert Francis O'Rourke brings up the time when the U.S. government gunned down 4 students at Kent State as an example of why people should allow their guns to be confiscated by the government
What an incredible self-own by Beto https://t.co/2mbaIRIv0V
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 27, 2019
*shot dead BY THE GOVERNMENT
— Magical Terrapin Andii (@Andiiterrapin) September 27, 2019
Irony level: infinite.
(the Kent State victims were shot by the government) https://t.co/1Of2eKSSJk
— "Elon Says" (@ElonBachman) September 27, 2019
So you want to………. take the guns from law-abiding citizens and give them to the government, who are the ones who shot 4 students at Kent State in 1970???
The logic here is airtight. https://t.co/JngGdiaPdt
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 27, 2019
“Logic” certainly isn’t O’Rourke’s strong suit.