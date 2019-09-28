This week, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke continued to push his “mandatory gun buyback” idea, no matter how ridiculous of an example he had to use to push it:

Yesterday, people brought assault weapons to our rally at Kent State—where 4 students were shot dead in 1970. I told them nobody should show up with an AK-47 or an AR-15 to seek to intimidate us in our own democracy. We need to buy back every single one of them. pic.twitter.com/U7N5fWUlvv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 26, 2019

Does he really want to go there?

If he is aware of that, O’Rourke failed to share that with his audience:

wait until he finds out who did the shooting at Kent State. https://t.co/ubUty4A5bC — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) September 27, 2019

“Government killed citizens with guns so give your guns to the government.” — Razor (@hale_razor) September 27, 2019

That awkward moment when a man who wants to lead the government uses the example of a time the government killed four unarmed protestors as an argument for why you should let the government take your guns… — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) September 26, 2019

I'm not sure Beto has a firm grasp on who, exactly, *did* the killing at Kent State? https://t.co/KJ8cEElS6B — Bryan Suits (Not California Compliant) (@darksecretplace) September 27, 2019

Narrator: Unbeknownst to Beto, it was the government that shot and killed those four students at Kent State in 1970. — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) September 27, 2019

Democrat presidential candidate Robert Francis O'Rourke brings up the time when the U.S. government gunned down 4 students at Kent State as an example of why people should allow their guns to be confiscated by the government What an incredible self-own by Beto https://t.co/2mbaIRIv0V — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 27, 2019

*shot dead BY THE GOVERNMENT — Magical Terrapin Andii (@Andiiterrapin) September 27, 2019

Irony level: infinite. (the Kent State victims were shot by the government) https://t.co/1Of2eKSSJk — "Elon Says" (@ElonBachman) September 27, 2019

So you want to………. take the guns from law-abiding citizens and give them to the government, who are the ones who shot 4 students at Kent State in 1970??? The logic here is airtight. https://t.co/JngGdiaPdt — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 27, 2019

“Logic” certainly isn’t O’Rourke’s strong suit.