Another day, another schooling for House Dems from former ICE Director Tom Homan.

Here’s steamroll #1:

ICE Director Tom Homan calls out @RepJayapal for attacking the Trump Admin. for doing the same thing the Obama Admin. "We [repurposed money] under the Obama Administration and I don’t remember any hearings on that … the cages were built under the Obama Admin. I was there.” pic.twitter.com/2kqlK8LryZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 26, 2019

Homan also gave Dems a taste of their own medicine:

Former acting ICE chief Tom Homan to Congress: "Last hearing I was called a racist and a bigot because I enforced the laws that you enacted. If I'm a racist and bigot for enforcing the laws you've enacted, what's that make you? You wrote the law."pic.twitter.com/n1Ppl4ep9E — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) September 26, 2019

And last but not least, a plea for Dems to exhibit a little self-awareness:

Former Director of @ICEgov Tom Homan makes it clear that Congress needs to solve the #BorderCrisis now. Congressional inaction is putting people at risk. #FixtheImmigrationLoopholesAct pic.twitter.com/kVVpeVVgDE — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 26, 2019

OUCH! Harsh, but fair.

This man is a patriot who cares about securing this nation. How dare so called American lawmakers treat a law enforcer like this?! How dare you, @RepJayapal? Shame on you! 🤨 https://t.co/iTMdVelaMB — de omnibus dubitandum 🇺🇸 (@Beethovenlover5) September 26, 2019