Former DNC chair Donna Brazile posted a Twitter poll Thursday, seemingly unaware of the potential “guess what happened next” factor:

Is Donald Trump a legitmate President? — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) September 27, 2019

First off, there’s the hanging curveball that Brazile tossed to the plate:

Do we answer ourselves, or are you going to provide us with the answer? — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) September 27, 2019

Did you help Hillary by giving her debate questions in advance, you cheating cheater? YES ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅

NO https://t.co/b6JFhX8kNq — Natasha Fatale, Pottsylvanian Bombshell & Superspy (@N_Fatale) September 27, 2019

Did you cheat and give Hillary Clinton the debate questions before the debate? — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) September 27, 2019

Is Donna a legitimate cheater? — RightWired (@_donaldson) September 27, 2019

And it’s early in the poll, but so far it’s not falling the Dems’ way:

Well, this didn't go as planned. https://t.co/3EM08Gktew — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) September 27, 2019

Good to see a majority are not questioning our Democracy pic.twitter.com/6In5bO4L11 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 27, 2019

Keep posting, so Twitter does not change the results pic.twitter.com/KU5Tx8tPHW — B'wai'an (@Bwaian2) September 27, 2019

Donna will regret it 24 hrs later. Watch! — Juliana Stone🔹 (@Ay4Juliana) September 27, 2019

You’re going to have to make some landline calls to turn this poll around — J.A.I. Be (@jaibranch) September 27, 2019

As of late Thursday night the poll spread is widening:

I sure hope you take the results to the MSM! https://t.co/MVEFKxZpi4 — KkW (@aruba08) September 27, 2019

We highly doubt she’ll do that.

