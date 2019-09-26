Former DNC chair Donna Brazile posted a Twitter poll Thursday, seemingly unaware of the potential “guess what happened next” factor:
Is Donald Trump a legitmate President?
— Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) September 27, 2019
First off, there’s the hanging curveball that Brazile tossed to the plate:
Do we answer ourselves, or are you going to provide us with the answer?
— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) September 27, 2019
😂
— The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) September 27, 2019
Did you help Hillary by giving her debate questions in advance, you cheating cheater?
YES ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
NO https://t.co/b6JFhX8kNq
— Natasha Fatale, Pottsylvanian Bombshell & Superspy (@N_Fatale) September 27, 2019
LOL. It’s going bad in more ways than one.
Did you cheat and give Hillary Clinton the debate questions before the debate?
— The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) September 27, 2019
Is Donna a legitimate cheater?
— RightWired (@_donaldson) September 27, 2019
And it’s early in the poll, but so far it’s not falling the Dems’ way:
Well, this didn't go as planned. https://t.co/3EM08Gktew
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) September 27, 2019
Not really:
Good to see a majority are not questioning our Democracy pic.twitter.com/6In5bO4L11
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 27, 2019
Keep posting, so Twitter does not change the results pic.twitter.com/KU5Tx8tPHW
— B'wai'an (@Bwaian2) September 27, 2019
Donna will regret it 24 hrs later. Watch!
— Juliana Stone🔹 (@Ay4Juliana) September 27, 2019
You’re going to have to make some landline calls to turn this poll around
— J.A.I. Be (@jaibranch) September 27, 2019
As of late Thursday night the poll spread is widening:
D’OH!
I sure hope you take the results to the MSM! https://t.co/MVEFKxZpi4
— KkW (@aruba08) September 27, 2019
We highly doubt she’ll do that.
In conclusion, Comfortably Smug brings it home:
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 27, 2019