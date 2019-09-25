President Trump’s news conference today obviously didn’t impress former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum:
We’re loosing IQ points by the second listening to @realDonaldTrump
— Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) September 25, 2019
But wait, everybody, because it’s part of the joke, says Gillum:
*loosing is deliberate(hint: IQ)
— Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) September 25, 2019
Hey, if you’re explaining, you’re loosing — er, losing — especially if it was supposed to be a joke about I.Q.
Yeah, yeah…. what ever Q 🤣
— FUBAR (@FUBAR76949607) September 25, 2019
LMAOOO
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 25, 2019
I'm not owned I'm not owned https://t.co/c6Gtqd4t4I
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 25, 2019
Sure it was…😉👌 https://t.co/DRQN3XnwZI
— ❌Gator❌ (@Pittstock) September 25, 2019
https://t.co/tCKION5ntu pic.twitter.com/UuVrosW0Q7
— Lake Bum (@dustopian) September 25, 2019
You would think that @AndrewGillum would be more familiar with the word lose
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 25, 2019
That’s gonna leave a mark.