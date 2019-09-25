President Trump’s news conference today obviously didn’t impress former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum:

We’re loosing IQ points by the second listening to @realDonaldTrump — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) September 25, 2019

But wait, everybody, because it’s part of the joke, says Gillum:

*loosing is deliberate(hint: IQ) — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) September 25, 2019

Hey, if you’re explaining, you’re loosing — er, losing — especially if it was supposed to be a joke about I.Q.

Yeah, yeah…. what ever Q 🤣 — FUBAR (@FUBAR76949607) September 25, 2019

LMAOOO — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 25, 2019

I'm not owned I'm not owned https://t.co/c6Gtqd4t4I — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 25, 2019

You would think that @AndrewGillum would be more familiar with the word lose — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 25, 2019

That’s gonna leave a mark.