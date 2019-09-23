The AR-15 is among guns that Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke has pledged to confiscate via mandatory “buybacks” if he’s elected president (pause for laughter). It sounds as if Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee also thinks they’re too dangerous to be in private hands. How does Jackson Lee know that? Because she claims to have held one and is lucky to not have pulled a muscle or gotten a hernia, judging from her description:

“I held an AR-15 in my hand, I wish I hadn’t. It is as heavy as 10 boxes that you might be moving. And the bullet that is utilized, a .50 caliber, these kinds of bullets need to be licensed and do not need to be on the street.” – Rep. @JacksonLeeTX18 pic.twitter.com/U71ir6BHZH — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 23, 2019

Wow, there’s a lot in those boxes to unpack:

Everything she says here is wrong, but we aren’t supposed to notice or care because guns https://t.co/ceFbZ44hES — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 23, 2019

THESE ARE THE PEOPLE WHO WANT LEGISLATE FIREARMS. They know nothing. To say the ignorance is astounding and terrifying is an understatement. Is it ignorance? Or is it malevolence? I have a hard time believing someone who WRITES LAWS could be this misinformed. Unreal. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 23, 2019

For my non-gun peeps, claiming an AR-15 shoots .50 caliber bullets is as asinine as saying your car runs on orange juice. Also, an AR-15 generally weighs somewhere between 7-9 pounds. So if 10 of your moving boxes weight 9 pounds, you're really doing it wrong. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 23, 2019

Where can I legally buy this AR-15 weighing 400 lbs that fires 50 cal — Razor (@hale_razor) September 23, 2019

did you hold an AR-15 or a cartoon anvil https://t.co/mqOAvLSoRv — Emily “Al Fredo” Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 23, 2019

Hey, maybe if there were such a thing as an inquisitive media somebody could have asked her that question:

Not one journalist pushed back on this statement. Not one. h/t @aggierican https://t.co/V9U1P6nn3J — 🐧K Penguin Knees 🐧 (@KneesPenguin) September 23, 2019

Color us NOT shocked.

This is like a parody of what a gun opponent would say. https://t.co/q9l33ITBsm — neontaster (@neontaster) September 23, 2019

Was the AR-15 encased in a block of cement https://t.co/1JXgHEZl48 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 23, 2019

Where can I get my hands on this .50 cal AR-15?!?! 😍 https://t.co/6KNJPsCLhv — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) September 23, 2019

I bet a lot of my gun collector friends would love a 50 cal AR-15. It would be awesome with the chainsaw attachment! https://t.co/8QKjNjPjvw — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 23, 2019

I’m confused…did she hold an AR or a Barrett 50 BMG? — Andy (@redsguy25) September 23, 2019

"It is as heavy as 10 boxes that you might be moving" wtf? — Jon (@noxhache) September 23, 2019

I’m starting to think Sheila knows nothing about guns and shouldn’t be involved in writing #GunControl laws. — Christie (@RepRepublic) September 23, 2019

Oh wow. And these people have power to make laws. https://t.co/IaeByAQM11 — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 23, 2019

And that speaks volumes.

Update: