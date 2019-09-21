Another day, another promise of a payoff from presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders:

Exclusive: Bernie Sanders is set to announce today a new plan that proposes wiping out an estimated $81 billion in Americans' existing medical debt. It calls for negotiating and canceling the debts, without specifying a precise mechanism. https://t.co/IkTuLNf8FR — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 21, 2019

And announce it he did:

79 million Americans are burdened by medical debt for the “crime” of getting sick. We’re going to eliminate all past-due medical debt. #EliminateMedicalDebt https://t.co/J8vjSLbTQ0 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 21, 2019

Watching the Dem candidates try and out-do one another on giveaways and payoffs has truly become a spectacle to behold:

Wheeeee! Wait until he adds credit card and mortgage debts to the list. https://t.co/LTmaXFnJWk — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 21, 2019

We have no doubt he will!

“… without specifying a precise mechanism.” Ever notice that the details of how exactly the debt will be eliminated are always lacking in these grandiose programs? — Uri Blago (@UriBlago) September 21, 2019

“Without a precise mechanism” is the technical term for “it’s a talking point I’m clearly not serious” https://t.co/aGyvAdI2bl — PuckLuckBitch (@puckluckbitch) September 21, 2019

I call for powering the US power grid solely on unicorn farts, without specifying a mechanism. https://t.co/0AkQ1yx7VM — Mike (@ThePantau) September 21, 2019

Pandering is hard. #CrazyBernie will shift this $81B onto taxpayers on top of his “Medicare For All.” That’s nearly $500 B. https://t.co/dNBBqDb3GQ — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) September 21, 2019

Why are we guessing that Bernie’s plans would end up costing people more money on the other end than the relief they provided?

While you’re at it why don’t you just promise to cancel ALL debt? I mean if this is a good idea why not make it a great idea? https://t.co/gTDWGcbG2z — Josh Perry🤘 (@MrJoshPerry) September 21, 2019

What promised freebie will tomorrow bring?