Yesterday Bill de Blasio shocked a lot of people after they found out he’d been running for president during his announcement that he was dropping out of the 2020 race. It’s looking like Cory Booker’s campaign could be among the next to go, according to his campaign manager:

Booker’s campaign apparently can’t even be viable in the short term so long-term viability even with some extra cash is still highly doubtful. Booker backed up his campaign manager’s claim and insisted it isn’t a fundraising stunt, all while praising Team Booker for being transparent enough to beg for money:

So it’s confirmed: Spartacus has a “Herculean challenge”:

But it’s not a fundraising stunt?

Tags: 2020 campaignCory Booker