Yesterday Bill de Blasio shocked a lot of people after they found out he’d been running for president during his announcement that he was dropping out of the 2020 race. It’s looking like Cory Booker’s campaign could be among the next to go, according to his campaign manager:

NEWS: In a memo to staff obtained by NBC News, Cory Booker's campaign manager warns "we do not see a legitimate long-term path forward" unless they can raise $1.7 million by the end of Q3 — 10 days from now.https://t.co/dofGTa8QF3 — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) September 21, 2019

On call with reporters now, Booker's campaign manager effectively says that if they can't raise the money they're looking for in the next ten days, he's not going to keep consuming resources better focused on defeating Trump — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) September 21, 2019

Booker's campaign manager makes clear: Without $1.7M in new donation by month's end, he's out. — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) September 21, 2019

Sen. Cory Booker’s team is making an urgent appeal to supporters, saying that they’ll need to raise $1.7 million in 10 days to keep his 2020 campaign viable in the long-term. pic.twitter.com/S0WIly7G47 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 21, 2019

Booker’s campaign apparently can’t even be viable in the short term so long-term viability even with some extra cash is still highly doubtful. Booker backed up his campaign manager’s claim and insisted it isn’t a fundraising stunt, all while praising Team Booker for being transparent enough to beg for money:

It’s an unusual move for a campaign like ours to be this transparent, but there can be no courage without vulnerability. I want people to see where we are and understand that we have a pathway to victory, but I can’t walk it alone. https://t.co/akjhAxjVey — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 21, 2019

This isn't an end-of-quarter stunt. This is a real, unvarnished look under the hood of our campaign at a level of transparency unprecedented in presidential politics. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 21, 2019

We’re at a crossroads in this campaign. We need to raise $1.7 million by September 30 to be in a position to build the organization we need to compete for the nomination—and we can do it—but if we don’t, we don’t see a legitimate long-term path forward. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 21, 2019

If you’re all in for me, I can't thank you enough. But if you haven’t settled on a candidate & still think my voice belongs in this race, if you believe the Democratic field should include someone like me, I want you to understand the field may narrow & pay attention to this too. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 21, 2019

So it’s confirmed: Spartacus has a “Herculean challenge”:

This is a herculean challenge—but it can be done. I know because we’ve done it before. So today, I’m asking for your help. Chip in $5, $10—whatever you can—to help keep my voice in this race: https://t.co/thGpnEeVEd — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 21, 2019

But it’s not a fundraising stunt?

Narrator's voice: It was an end-of-quarter stunt. https://t.co/m4HaVwsAHE — Bradley Biggle (@Gokzarah) September 21, 2019