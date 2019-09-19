The bio of the Twitter account for an organization called Common Defense says its purpose is to serve as “a national grassroots movement of diverse veterans & military families mobilizing against Trump and his dangerous agenda.”

The group has posted a video that they say shows Rep. Dan Crenshaw dodging their questions, culminating in the Texas congressman “hiding in an elevator.” This is the video they tweeted out:

Now, as you would totally expect, the anti-Trump Resistance commenting about the video totally agreed with the Common Defense description of what unfolded. Others, however, saw a different video:

The video didn’t really have a “hid” feel.

And the thoughts continued…


