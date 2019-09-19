The bio of the Twitter account for an organization called Common Defense says its purpose is to serve as “a national grassroots movement of diverse veterans & military families mobilizing against Trump and his dangerous agenda.”
The group has posted a video that they say shows Rep. Dan Crenshaw dodging their questions, culminating in the Texas congressman “hiding in an elevator.” This is the video they tweeted out:
GOP Rep @DanCrenshawTX hid in an elevator today when combat vets confronted him about his support for Donald Trump.
We’re standing up for our democracy and holding Trump's cronies accountable. Join us: https://t.co/1pTmoYMH1d pic.twitter.com/5VKiPN8mpa
— Common Defense (@commondefense) September 20, 2019
Now, as you would totally expect, the anti-Trump Resistance commenting about the video totally agreed with the Common Defense description of what unfolded. Others, however, saw a different video:
Talking to the guy badgering him and then following him into the elevator is a hell of a way to hide
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 20, 2019
“Hid in an elevator” after he walks a quarter mile with them😂 https://t.co/CzB98DONzK
— Jsutt (@Jsutt20) September 20, 2019
The video didn’t really have a “hid” feel.
He handled that remarkably well. https://t.co/oK81fI8zzx
— neontaster (@neontaster) September 20, 2019
"If you don't support impeachment, you're not doing your duty" is a very odd definition of duty from veterans who should know better. https://t.co/du8K3d1dZE
— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) September 20, 2019
So basically @DanCrenshawTX remained composed while you screamed at him, called into question his valor, and then posted the video for retweets?
Got it. https://t.co/2n0OxyUVVG
— Nicole Russell (@russell_nm) September 20, 2019
There's nothing about this video these activists should be proud of. They simply harassed a Congressman for 2 minutes. Veterans or not, completely classless. https://t.co/rRNTysIlIE
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 20, 2019
And the thoughts continued…
You made him a campaign ad morons. https://t.co/9muIAwCoA9
— Aaron et politica ingenio 🇺🇸 (@peekaso) September 20, 2019
Thank you for your service, and congratulations on your temper tantrum.
— Hey, guys (@jtLOL) September 20, 2019
You ambushed him. You didn’t present any facts. And you cowardly frame this video.
— Rorschach (@TheWatchemen) September 20, 2019
I’m not impressed with your tactics. Grow up.
— The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) September 20, 2019
Navy SEAL vs. 1st year college student protester … who will come out victorious? https://t.co/Uzt07ZEDpt
— Sam Valley (@SamValley) September 20, 2019