The bio of the Twitter account for an organization called Common Defense says its purpose is to serve as “a national grassroots movement of diverse veterans & military families mobilizing against Trump and his dangerous agenda.”

The group has posted a video that they say shows Rep. Dan Crenshaw dodging their questions, culminating in the Texas congressman “hiding in an elevator.” This is the video they tweeted out:

GOP Rep @DanCrenshawTX hid in an elevator today when combat vets confronted him about his support for Donald Trump. We’re standing up for our democracy and holding Trump's cronies accountable. Join us: https://t.co/1pTmoYMH1d pic.twitter.com/5VKiPN8mpa — Common Defense (@commondefense) September 20, 2019

Now, as you would totally expect, the anti-Trump Resistance commenting about the video totally agreed with the Common Defense description of what unfolded. Others, however, saw a different video:

Talking to the guy badgering him and then following him into the elevator is a hell of a way to hide — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 20, 2019

“Hid in an elevator” after he walks a quarter mile with them😂 https://t.co/CzB98DONzK — Jsutt (@Jsutt20) September 20, 2019

The video didn’t really have a “hid” feel.

He handled that remarkably well. https://t.co/oK81fI8zzx — neontaster (@neontaster) September 20, 2019

"If you don't support impeachment, you're not doing your duty" is a very odd definition of duty from veterans who should know better. https://t.co/du8K3d1dZE — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) September 20, 2019

So basically @DanCrenshawTX remained composed while you screamed at him, called into question his valor, and then posted the video for retweets? Got it. https://t.co/2n0OxyUVVG — Nicole Russell (@russell_nm) September 20, 2019

There's nothing about this video these activists should be proud of. They simply harassed a Congressman for 2 minutes. Veterans or not, completely classless. https://t.co/rRNTysIlIE — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 20, 2019

And the thoughts continued…

You made him a campaign ad morons. https://t.co/9muIAwCoA9 — Aaron et politica ingenio 🇺🇸 (@peekaso) September 20, 2019

Thank you for your service, and congratulations on your temper tantrum. — Hey, guys (@jtLOL) September 20, 2019

You ambushed him. You didn’t present any facts. And you cowardly frame this video. — Rorschach (@TheWatchemen) September 20, 2019

I'm not impressed with your tactics. Grow up. — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) September 20, 2019




