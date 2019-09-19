Last month’s metaphor for the Beto O’Rourke campaign was the Democrat candidate changing a tire. This month’s metaphor for a campaign that’s making a lot of noise but going nowhere is O’Rourke’s stuck minivan:

What will next month’s metaphor be? At this point we won’t even assume he’ll still be in the race by then.

