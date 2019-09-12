During the Democrat debate in Houston, around the time Beto O’Rourke promised that as president he’d oversee a mass confiscation (er, “mandatory buyback”) of guns in America, his Twitter account took Elizabeth Warren’s “I have a plan for that” slogan to the next level:
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019
The attempt to co-opt Warren’s catchphrase aside, it was the photo that caught the attention of many:
Is that a grenade launcher?! How can these people consistently be so clueless? https://t.co/IAK2ngNX9J
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 13, 2019
Cluelessness (and/or flat out dishonesty) is a feature, not a bug, for many of the current crop of Democrat presidential candidates.
You know grenade launchers are under NFA, right? 🤦🏻♀️ https://t.co/TjJTPWcD0E
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 13, 2019
PSA: Fully automatic guns with grenade launchers, which is what this is, are already banned. https://t.co/IAK2ngNX9J
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 13, 2019
But maybe Beto wants them re-banned, or something!
What about chainsaw bayonets? Can I keep my chainsaw bayonet?
— The Private Eye (@Schare_Inv_Serv) September 13, 2019
Wait wait wait… YOU tweeted this?
I thought this was a troll https://t.co/k39vM7f8XX
— Justin M. Boudreau (@JustinMBoudreau) September 13, 2019
Beto: I will ban that which is already banned! https://t.co/6bpSPbBsdW
— Bryan Preston (@texasbryanp) September 13, 2019
70% of this picture is already banned under current law, which is BS anyway https://t.co/TCvuAVrEfT
— Alec Sears v2 (@alec_sears) September 13, 2019
The grenade launcher here is hilarious, but dammit I wish he had cracked out the chainsaw bayonet. https://t.co/7SdyTxHjbw
— BWH (@BWH85) September 13, 2019
Can we just ban everything?
It would be much simpler.
— Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) September 13, 2019
That’s what it’s coming to.
He might replace Obama as the gun salesman of the century. https://t.co/5DjDkLpDrL
— Jacob Roberson (@RealJRoberson) September 13, 2019
O’Rourke is certainly striving for that distinction.
Well that “off the cuff” line escalated quickly…to a fundraiser https://t.co/Qt79jrqogg
— SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) September 13, 2019
What a coincidence!