During the Democrat debate in Houston, around the time Beto O’Rourke promised that as president he’d oversee a mass confiscation (er, “mandatory buyback”) of guns in America, his Twitter account took Elizabeth Warren’s “I have a plan for that” slogan to the next level:

The attempt to co-opt Warren’s catchphrase aside, it was the photo that caught the attention of many:

Is that a grenade launcher?! How can these people consistently be so clueless? https://t.co/IAK2ngNX9J — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 13, 2019

Cluelessness (and/or flat out dishonesty) is a feature, not a bug, for many of the current crop of Democrat presidential candidates.

You know grenade launchers are under NFA, right? 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/TjJTPWcD0E — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 13, 2019

PSA: Fully automatic guns with grenade launchers, which is what this is, are already banned. https://t.co/IAK2ngNX9J — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 13, 2019

But maybe Beto wants them re-banned, or something!

What about chainsaw bayonets? Can I keep my chainsaw bayonet? — The Private Eye (@Schare_Inv_Serv) September 13, 2019

Wait wait wait… YOU tweeted this? I thought this was a troll https://t.co/k39vM7f8XX — Justin M. Boudreau (@JustinMBoudreau) September 13, 2019

Beto: I will ban that which is already banned! https://t.co/6bpSPbBsdW — Bryan Preston (@texasbryanp) September 13, 2019

70% of this picture is already banned under current law, which is BS anyway https://t.co/TCvuAVrEfT — Alec Sears v2 (@alec_sears) September 13, 2019

The grenade launcher here is hilarious, but dammit I wish he had cracked out the chainsaw bayonet. https://t.co/7SdyTxHjbw — BWH (@BWH85) September 13, 2019

Can we just ban everything? It would be much simpler. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) September 13, 2019

That’s what it’s coming to.

He might replace Obama as the gun salesman of the century. https://t.co/5DjDkLpDrL — Jacob Roberson (@RealJRoberson) September 13, 2019

O’Rourke is certainly striving for that distinction.

Well that “off the cuff” line escalated quickly…to a fundraiser https://t.co/Qt79jrqogg — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) September 13, 2019

What a coincidence!