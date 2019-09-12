At tonight’s Democrat debate, Amy Klobuchar provided the shot in her opening statement:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: "I may not be the loudest person up here, but I think we've already got that in the White House. Houston, we have a problem. We have a guy there that is literally running our country like a game show" https://t.co/T37EaVOvlU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/oLXwsx3tv6 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 13, 2019

And almost immediately after that, Andrew Yang served the chaser in his opening statement:

In his opening statement, Andrew Yang says his campaign will give "$1,000 a month for an entire year to 10 American families." https://t.co/INdRXlIwFs #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/OaHnWWBDui — ABC News (@ABC) September 13, 2019

Too funny:

Klobuchar: “we have a game show host president”

Yang: “One of YOU watching tonight will win $1,000!” — Holli Edmonds (@holliedmonds) September 13, 2019

Klobuchar: Politics isn’t a game show Yang: I’m going to give $1,000 per month to 10 lucky families! — Michael Shepherd (@mikeshepherdME) September 13, 2019

Klobuchar: America is tired of a game show President. Yang: SPIN THE WHEEL AND WIN A BIG PRIZE LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! — Dan (@MrDWShea) September 13, 2019

LOL.