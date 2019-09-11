As Twitchy told you yesterday, Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin had some harsh words for President Trump in response to a Washington Post article titled “Trump pushing for major crackdown on homeless camps in California.”

This is chilling. @realDonaldTrump wants to "crackdown" on homelessness and put people into "government facilities." We've buried refugee children held hostage in his damn facilities. What inhumane treatment will he sanction for the unhoused? https://t.co/ANg3TrXkX7 — Mike Bonin (@mikebonin) September 10, 2019

What’s the “major crackdown” the Trump White House is considering? Putting a roof over their heads for starters. But Bonin wasn’t finished with the above tweet. He went on to not only place some blame on Trump for his own city’s homeless (sorry, “unhoused”) crisis, but had some choice words for others as well:

And @realDonaldTrump 's freaking administration is actually CAUSING homelessness, throwing immigrant families out of housing, cutting health care, contributing to worsening income inequality. — Mike Bonin (@mikebonin) September 10, 2019

Over the weekend, an angry woman actually asked me why we weren't putting unhoused people into internment camps. "We did it for 120,000 Japanese. Why can't we do it now?" Sounds like @realDonaldTrump wants to grant her disgusting wish. — Mike Bonin (@mikebonin) September 10, 2019

This is the inevitable result of the fear and hysteria stoked by Fox News and right wing radio. Demonize the "other." Associate them with crime and disease. And then lock them up. — Mike Bonin (@mikebonin) September 10, 2019

First they came for the immigrants. Then they came for the homeless. Are you next? — Mike Bonin (@mikebonin) September 10, 2019

Trump. The right-wing fear & paranoia machine. Social media posts threatening violence. Hate crimes, like the attempt to burn down a homeless encampment. Efforts to outlaw homelessness. It's all connected, like the ever worsening feedback loops we're seeing w the climate crisis. — Mike Bonin (@mikebonin) September 10, 2019

Wow, there’s a lot to unpack there!

Go get on the typhus and rats and homelessness in your city. Good grief. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) September 11, 2019

ILLEGAL Aliens….not immigrants — Thomas LeBron (@spedarrow) September 11, 2019

If the LA City Council was on Madden: self awareness: 0

responsibility: 0

truthfulness: 0

Trump Derangement Syndrome: 100 overall: 0 — Wayne (@wcarson) September 11, 2019

Yeah he's the reason your city is bringing back leprosy. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 11, 2019

You're a damned fool if you think Trump has anything to do with the homelessness in California. https://t.co/hgyVW2RhK2 — Rev. Ducati💬 (@Reverend_Ducati) September 11, 2019

“It’s always somebody else’s fault.” — Stick with Freedom🇺🇸 (@TheMainStick) September 11, 2019

Because it can’t possibly be the fault of the politicians in charge of the city! *Eye roll*