As Twitchy told you yesterday, Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin had some harsh words for President Trump in response to a Washington Post article titled “Trump pushing for major crackdown on homeless camps in California.”

What’s the “major crackdown” the Trump White House is considering? Putting a roof over their heads for starters. But Bonin wasn’t finished with the above tweet. He went on to not only place some blame on Trump for his own city’s homeless (sorry, “unhoused”) crisis, but had some choice words for others as well:

Trending

Wow, there’s a lot to unpack there!

Because it can’t possibly be the fault of the politicians in charge of the city! *Eye roll*

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: climate crisisDonald Trumpfox newshomelessnessL.A. city councilMike Bonin