Among the field of Democrat candidates, Andrew Yang is one of the more unconventional. For starters, how many of the other Dem candidates have done this?

In a way that’s also a nice re-enactment of how the mainstream media handled Barack Obama, but we digress. Apparently Yang has something even more special than his crowd surfing experience planned for tomorrow night’s debate:

What, pray tell, could that be?

We’re almost afraid to find out. Here are some guesses though:

That might instantly make him jump to the top of the polls!

LOL. We’ll have to wait and see.

Tags: 2020 campaignAndrew YangDemocrat debate