Among the field of Democrat candidates, Andrew Yang is one of the more unconventional. For starters, how many of the other Dem candidates have done this?

Is this a presidential campaign first? @AndrewYang crowd surfing? pic.twitter.com/gN4QEnWzdU — Daniella Díaz 🤠 (@DaniellaMicaela) September 8, 2019

In a way that’s also a nice re-enactment of how the mainstream media handled Barack Obama, but we digress. Apparently Yang has something even more special than his crowd surfing experience planned for tomorrow night’s debate:

Andrew Yang’s campaign manager just called to tell me that at tomorrow night’s debate, Yang will be doing "something no presidential candidate has ever done before in history.” He declined to go further than that. — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 11, 2019

What, pray tell, could that be?

i just called my source in yang’s campaign to ask about this and he told me ‘watch for the opener’ https://t.co/taru4ApKV8 — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) September 11, 2019

We’re almost afraid to find out. Here are some guesses though:

He’s gonna change genders mid-debate and checkmate everyone. https://t.co/52um33xIaw — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) September 11, 2019

That might instantly make him jump to the top of the polls!

He's gonna vape, people. And not just any vape. He's gonna vape Candy Cheesecake Flavor Vape. https://t.co/qzEUumUox8 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 11, 2019

Answer A Question? — Austin (@_austinkelly_) September 11, 2019

10:1 Yang makes it rain on the audience

8:1 Yang dabs on stage

5:1 Yang livestreams the debate from his phone

3:1 Yang takes a knee during the anthem

2:1 Yang crowd surfs https://t.co/RV9IP5uZ1i — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 11, 2019

God I hope he raps — Grounds For Divorce (@DadsAreForLoser) September 11, 2019

An interpretive dance interlude? https://t.co/YSkyWY0ir4 — Steve Koczela (@skoczela) September 11, 2019

Shotgunning a Claw right there onstage https://t.co/v5jHJF3LNI — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) September 11, 2019

Frankly it was about damned time someone challenged Biden to a dance off https://t.co/0qDBhq3BZX — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) September 11, 2019

calling it now, he’s gonna rip a juul https://t.co/PIuOHEqPjN — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) September 11, 2019

wear shorts — SporkBoots, Everything you like is Bad (@sporkboot) September 11, 2019

What? Come out say he a 100% socialist? We know. — Skeptical Cynic (@Skeptical_Cynic) September 11, 2019

LOL. We’ll have to wait and see.