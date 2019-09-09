President Trump had a rally in North Carolina tonight, and during his speech he again cited Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s previous comments about what the Democrats stand for when it comes to abortion. Trump accurately summed up what Northam said in a radio interview, but Politifact wasn’t having any of that, and reiterated a previous ruling:

“False”? Really?

Wait, their own article debunks the fact check conclusion? That’s some fact check GOLD right there.

Politifact doesn’t seem swayed by reality.

In their story explaining the “false” rating, Politifact twists itself into a pretzel to avoid saying Trump’s accurate.

It must feel good for the Dems to know that many times no matter what happens Politifact will have their backs.

