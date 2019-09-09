President Trump had a rally in North Carolina tonight, and during his speech he again cited Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s previous comments about what the Democrats stand for when it comes to abortion. Trump accurately summed up what Northam said in a radio interview, but Politifact wasn’t having any of that, and reiterated a previous ruling:

Trump says VA gov Ralph Northam talked about “after the baby was born the Dr will talk to the mother and make a decision about whether the baby lives.” We rated his similar claim about abortion False. https://t.co/Z0um1PLY1j pic.twitter.com/GkBFqEHxX4 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) September 10, 2019

“False”? Really?

You literally have this in your article!! pic.twitter.com/2J12VJcXym — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 10, 2019

Wait, their own article debunks the fact check conclusion? That’s some fact check GOLD right there.

This is a straight-up lie. There's a video. Right here. https://t.co/hWWoXyVejO — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) September 10, 2019

Politifact doesn’t seem swayed by reality.

You guys are the absolute worst. Just no shame. There’s a video. pic.twitter.com/z1hZI01W1R — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 10, 2019

Ralph Northam: “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.” https://t.co/TsG8dOnW3i — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) September 10, 2019

In their story explaining the “false” rating, Politifact twists itself into a pretzel to avoid saying Trump’s accurate.

he literally says that..on audio video dude — MarilynMemeson (@MemesonMarilyn) September 10, 2019

You are rated False The video is available. — Darrell West (@darrellpwest) September 10, 2019

This is on video. Northam said it. Word for word. This is absolutely true. https://t.co/bJ2ZZB1xAF — Terry O' (@IrishTea1) September 10, 2019

It’s 100% true you hacks! He said it in an interview, you can listen to it ffs. — Tw!tter Rando (@_Anmarie_) September 10, 2019

There's video of him saying EXACTLY that, you utter clowns. https://t.co/aOsqfQNyKa — Conservative Student (@ExBigRight) September 10, 2019

It must feel good for the Dems to know that many times no matter what happens Politifact will have their backs.

