Earlier we shared a video showing the field of Democrats at last night’s CNN climate change town hall rattling off everything they’d love to ban. On the heels of that comes this video from the Trump War Room showing those same Democrats expressing a tremendous desire to be in control of what everybody else eats:

“Meatless Mondays”? A “meat tax”? “Going vegetarian immediately”? “We will encourage moderation”? Meet the 2020 Democrats, America’s Meat Police. Enjoy!https://t.co/rOBExIUp9E pic.twitter.com/0Dsp7vfWSd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 5, 2019

You know, we’re starting to think this whole “climate crisis” thing as nothing to do with the “climate” and everything to do with an excuse to control the lives of every American.

Lord! 🤦🏻‍♀️ the dems have lost their minds. They want to control what we eat and how much of it = SOCIALISM 😬😬. Never ! #NoToSocialism — YoliBurt (@BurtYoli) September 5, 2019

The 2020 Dem candidates are the gift that keeps on giving to @realDonaldTrump's reelection. https://t.co/pGZ2uSiPsw — The Wyomingite (@ConservativeHic) September 5, 2019

That sure seems to be the case.