Earlier we shared a video showing the field of Democrats at last night’s CNN climate change town hall rattling off everything they’d love to ban. On the heels of that comes this video from the Trump War Room showing those same Democrats expressing a tremendous desire to be in control of what everybody else eats:

You know, we’re starting to think this whole “climate crisis” thing as nothing to do with the “climate” and everything to do with an excuse to control the lives of every American.

That sure seems to be the case.

