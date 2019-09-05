At Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a Jeep Grand Cherokee took center stage for much of the day after somebody pushed the envelope a little too far and the SUV got stuck and was then left to the mercy of the surf:

OH NO! SUV caught in the Hurricane Dorian storm surge in Myrtle Beach https://t.co/Bxe5VMyb7x — WVTM 13 (@WVTM13) September 5, 2019

Yeah, this wasn’t a good idea:

Police told local South Carolina outlets someone drove the SUV to the shoreline “to see how far they could take it.” https://t.co/N1rlrDpVB8 pic.twitter.com/PFXJ962eea — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 6, 2019

I guess someone will take the SUV off the beach🚙 … or … will it be the icon of #DorianSC 's passage through Myrtle Beach?🤔🧐🧐🤔 pic.twitter.com/C1xaqHFX61 — Tulio (@Tulio98817827) September 5, 2019

This abandoned SUV was hit by waves as #HurricaneDorian lashed Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, today: https://t.co/g9RDy7tKAa pic.twitter.com/2LTW1Mzi85 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) September 5, 2019

JEEP WATCH 2019: Timelapse video shows a Jeep SUV clinging to shore at Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Dorian makes it way up the coast. pic.twitter.com/T26XyeG2ly — WXII 12 News (@WXII) September 5, 2019

The owner of the SUV didn’t want to be named, but said a cousin borrowed the vehicle, and the rest is history, as perhaps is that particular Jeep Grand Cherokee: