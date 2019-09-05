At Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a Jeep Grand Cherokee took center stage for much of the day after somebody pushed the envelope a little too far and the SUV got stuck and was then left to the mercy of the surf:

Yeah, this wasn’t a good idea:

Trending

The owner of the SUV didn’t want to be named, but said a cousin borrowed the vehicle, and the rest is history, as perhaps is that particular Jeep Grand Cherokee:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hurricane DorianJeep Grand Cherokee