CNN’s “climate crisis” town hall last night was a ban-happy marathon and woke clown show for the ages. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke brought his climate change fear-mongering ‘A’ game as evidenced by this story:

If that’s true, O’Rourke and the Dems should pat themselves on the back for another successful indoctrination:

Trending

There’s nothing O’Rourke won’t say to get a leg up on the 2020 competition.

Then again:

That’s always a distinct possibility.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #ClimateTownHallBeto O'RourkeClimate changeCNNglobal warming