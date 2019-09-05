CNN’s “climate crisis” town hall last night was a ban-happy marathon and woke clown show for the ages. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke brought his climate change fear-mongering ‘A’ game as evidenced by this story:

Beto O'Rourke says his 8 year old son told him that they cannot live in El Paso in the near future because it "would not sustain human life unless something dramatic changes" with climate change. Yeah, okay. pic.twitter.com/i2Gxe4eYyX — The Rebel (@RebelNewsOnline) September 5, 2019

If that’s true, O’Rourke and the Dems should pat themselves on the back for another successful indoctrination:

Telling your kid that the world is going to be uninhabitable unless we trust our freedoms and the entire global economy to science genius AOC’s “Green New Deal” is a form of child abuse https://t.co/CwXJTtk2NP — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 5, 2019

There’s nothing O’Rourke won’t say to get a leg up on the 2020 competition.

I have an 8 year-old. She wouldn't use the word 'sustain' in a million years but she does talk about eating pizza and playing with her doll. https://t.co/7HpEY3IjJI — Nicole Russell (@russell_nm) September 5, 2019

That's so sad that his fear mongering has scared his child into believing they have to leave their home because of climate change. https://t.co/NH7zXbpnqT — Hammer (@daniehammer) September 5, 2019

Then again:

"I'll take things that didn't happen for $1000 Alex." https://t.co/pPtuZjFOCy — David Stieren (@radiostieren) September 5, 2019

That’s always a distinct possibility.