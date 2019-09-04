As we told you earlier, President Trump had an update on Hurricane Dorian from the Oval Office. When explaining a previously expected storm track, Trump used an older Weather Service track map that had an addition on it (which is why “sharpie” is trending on Twitter):

Unforced error: The White House edited an old NHC map of Hurricane Dorian to include a threat to Alabama https://t.co/KVQaLZCKQH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 4, 2019

Dan Rather was highly critical of Trump for sharing that:

In the REAL world, a devastating hurricane is heading up the eastern coast of the U.S. But who needs the truth, when you have a sharpie, an old map, and a fragile ego with a vested interested in name checking Alabama? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 4, 2019

Always good to hear from an expert.

Resident expert on passing off forged documents as real weighs in. https://t.co/yxvxv578DR — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) September 4, 2019

***

Related:

Dan Rather wags a ‘credibility’ finger at Fox News and Sarah Huckabee Sanders as irony detectors overheat

Dan Rather shows off his super-objective journo chops with question about boycotting Trump donor’s businesses