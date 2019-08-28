The problem for climate change alarmists these days is that they’ve already dialed the rhetoric up to eleven, so there’s nowhere else to go. But that hasn’t stopped Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from trying to twist the dial so hard that it finds a twelve:

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on climate change: “Even when I was on vacation, I woke up in the middle of the night at 3:30 in the morning, um, just concerned about climate change … It really, like, freaks me out and it can be really, really scary” pic.twitter.com/zfkx14JRbi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 28, 2019

How scary? It’s, like, bad you guys:

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says she is scared of diseases she claims that are going to escape frozen glaciers and they are going to get into the water and kill people AOC mentions mosquitos, which do kill tons of people, and shows anxiety over it (:45 mark) pic.twitter.com/h17cT7Ijya — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 28, 2019

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) goes into full freak out mode over climate change, claims: -every coastal city going to be underwater -majority of the country is going to experience drought -won't be able to grow food due to scorching sun -everyone will die pic.twitter.com/E8dsS54chy — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 28, 2019

Whoa! Has AOC alerted a certain former president before he closes on his Martha’s Vineyard beach mansion?

Why did she let Obama buy that oceanside property? This is the end result of indoctrination & the death of critical thinking. https://t.co/n2722CnG1z — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) August 28, 2019

Why worry? Obama just bought a $15 million oceanfront mansion? If he’s not worried …. these Globally Warming Alarmists are NUTS! — Nicole in CA (@niteowlmom3) August 28, 2019

She should have told the Obama’s they just spent millions on a waterfront property — commonsensical (@filterfreeme2) August 28, 2019

It’s almost like Obama doesn’t believe the warnings that he (and AOC and the rest of the Dems) are trying to scare everybody with.

Then why are banks selling upscale investment homes at these coastal cities/towns still? #climatechangehoax https://t.co/lRWtCxyFAy — Tina (@Jentina3DArtist) August 28, 2019

The last time we checked the price of coastal property hasn’t exactly plummeted.

"The alternative to not spending the money is death" But I'm the extremist, right? So glad death is coming in 12 years ( technically 11 years &4 months) because I can't listen to many more years of such willfully uninformed babble. https://t.co/EjpSpjPDSg — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) August 28, 2019

Just imagine what the fear-mongering will sound like days before the election next year.