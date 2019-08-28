The problem for climate change alarmists these days is that they’ve already dialed the rhetoric up to eleven, so there’s nowhere else to go. But that hasn’t stopped Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from trying to twist the dial so hard that it finds a twelve:

Whoa! Has AOC alerted a certain former president before he closes on his Martha’s Vineyard beach mansion?

It’s almost like Obama doesn’t believe the warnings that he (and AOC and the rest of the Dems) are trying to scare everybody with.

The last time we checked the price of coastal property hasn’t exactly plummeted.

Just imagine what the fear-mongering will sound like days before the election next year.

