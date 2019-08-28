The self-described rightful governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams, has a new group that she says is dedicated to ending “voter suppression.” Abrams has been making the media rounds explaining her new initiative:

WATCH: Stacey Abrams latest effort to protect voters. https://t.co/6yPYz1UKrY #inners — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) August 28, 2019

What’s one thing that would help “protect voters” (we assume by “voters” she means “Democrats”)? Abolishing the Electoral College, of course! This is Abrams’ response to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes after he asked if the EC should go:

“Absolutely. The Electoral College was not designed to make certain that people in small states weren’t subject to the tyranny of urban areas. That wasn’t the conversation at the time. It was because those in power did not believe that working people had the intellectual capacity to directly elect the leader of the free world. We have long passed that time, and it’s time for direct election and popular vote.”

GOP national spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington had a reality check for Abrams:

Another Democrat comes out in favor of tearing it all down and throwing out the Electoral College But what does Stacey Abrams care? She doesn't accept elections by popular vote, either pic.twitter.com/bOfZ81tt0S — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 28, 2019

OUCH!

savage — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 28, 2019

She's got you there, Stacey https://t.co/xQTSIl54aU — Darth Paul (@PaulGofSec2814) August 28, 2019

Abrams walked right into that one.