The Big Book of Reasons Americans Need to Take Climate Change More Seriously just got a little thicker, thanks to Pete Buttigieg’s communications adviser:

Perhaps Mayor Pete can bring that up during the marathon seven-hour climate change town hall on CNN that many 2020 Democrats will fly to New York City to take part in next Wednesday.

Trending

If Buttigieg’s elected president, “Hail to the Chief” will take on a whole new meaning. But Smith wasn’t having any of the blowback:

Democrats often like to point out that weather does not equal climate, but there are exceptions for when they say it does.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignPete Buttigieg