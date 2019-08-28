The Big Book of Reasons Americans Need to Take Climate Change More Seriously just got a little thicker, thanks to Pete Buttigieg’s communications adviser:
If you’ve ever wondered what golf ball-sized hail sounds like when it hits a hot tin roof in El Paso, asked and answered.
Time for a climate President like @PeteButtigieg! pic.twitter.com/NzgPequdaj
— Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) August 28, 2019
Perhaps Mayor Pete can bring that up during the marathon seven-hour climate change town hall on CNN that many 2020 Democrats will fly to New York City to take part in next Wednesday.
Lol. Hail hasn’t happened before!
— Collard Green Enthusiast (@IButtload) August 28, 2019
I can't wait until Pete stops hail
— Kristopher Millennial, Soy Enthusiast (@jd_2355) August 28, 2019
WHAT DO WE WANT?
SENSIBLE HAIL REFORM!!
WHEN DO WE WANT IT?
WHEN PRESIDENT PETE BUTTIGIEG SIGNS IT INTO LAW!! https://t.co/l132R8g7ec
— . (@t4rdi5_) August 28, 2019
If they can't tell the difference between "golf ball-size" hail and marble-sized hail, should they really be bragging about their climate bona fides? https://t.co/y5Ajq0GWI8
— Nieds Dead Horse (@NDH_j_m_f) August 28, 2019
If Buttigieg’s elected president, “Hail to the Chief” will take on a whole new meaning. But Smith wasn’t having any of the blowback:
I’m not @JohnCornyn, don’t “ackshually” me about the difference between climate and weather. I paid attention in my science classes…
— Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) August 28, 2019
Democrats often like to point out that weather does not equal climate, but there are exceptions for when they say it does.