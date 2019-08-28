The Big Book of Reasons Americans Need to Take Climate Change More Seriously just got a little thicker, thanks to Pete Buttigieg’s communications adviser:

If you’ve ever wondered what golf ball-sized hail sounds like when it hits a hot tin roof in El Paso, asked and answered. Time for a climate President like @PeteButtigieg! pic.twitter.com/NzgPequdaj — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) August 28, 2019

Perhaps Mayor Pete can bring that up during the marathon seven-hour climate change town hall on CNN that many 2020 Democrats will fly to New York City to take part in next Wednesday.

Lol. Hail hasn’t happened before! — Collard Green Enthusiast (@IButtload) August 28, 2019

I can't wait until Pete stops hail — Kristopher Millennial, Soy Enthusiast (@jd_2355) August 28, 2019

WHAT DO WE WANT? SENSIBLE HAIL REFORM!! WHEN DO WE WANT IT? WHEN PRESIDENT PETE BUTTIGIEG SIGNS IT INTO LAW!! https://t.co/l132R8g7ec — . (@t4rdi5_) August 28, 2019

If they can't tell the difference between "golf ball-size" hail and marble-sized hail, should they really be bragging about their climate bona fides? https://t.co/y5Ajq0GWI8 — Nieds Dead Horse (@NDH_j_m_f) August 28, 2019

If Buttigieg’s elected president, “Hail to the Chief” will take on a whole new meaning. But Smith wasn’t having any of the blowback:

I’m not @JohnCornyn, don’t “ackshually” me about the difference between climate and weather. I paid attention in my science classes… — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) August 28, 2019

Democrats often like to point out that weather does not equal climate, but there are exceptions for when they say it does.