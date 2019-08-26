The self-proclaimed rightful governor of Georgia is back, but this time she’s apparently helping develop another excuse in case the Democrats are defeated in 2020:

‘Whatever you value becomes real when you vote for people who will represent your values.’ — @staceyabrams is leading voter protection efforts to make sure every vote is counted in the 2020 election (with @FairFightAction #FairFight2020) pic.twitter.com/YkBtniUhEd — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 26, 2019

Is that so?

You know what undermines democracy? Pushing a pernicious lie that elections here are not free and fair because you can't accept you lost. https://t.co/useyPAVwOE — Molly Ratty (@molratty) August 26, 2019

Bingo! It seems like it’s been so long since Abrams and Hillary Clinton tweeted these:

Trump's refusal to concede the election if he loses proves he is a petty man uninterested in our national stability https://t.co/V1alhxLKmn — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 20, 2016

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. That’s a direct threat to our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

And yet the media seem to have helped the Dems flush those kinds of claims down the memory hole.

Remember if youre a dem and claim the election is rigged… the media will cheer you on https://t.co/a2TRM6znV5 — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 26, 2019

The same ppl critical of Trump for many of his comments about illegal voters, jumps on this band wagon with both feet. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) August 26, 2019

But…but…I thought it was Donald Trump who was undermining the validity of the election process? — SC Norman (@SCNorman1) August 26, 2019

Keeping up with the Dems’ ever-evolving talking points isn’t an easy thing to do.