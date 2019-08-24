Yesterday we told you about the Supreme Court releasing a statement saying that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had undergone treatment for a malignant pancreatic tumor. In the wake of that news, former Obama adviser David Axelrod did some speculating:

First of all, “previous precedent”?

Trending

As far as Axelrod saying it would “tear this country apart,” that has been translated:

Could the Resistance Dems possibly dial the freakout up even higher?

Fortunately, there’s always a notorious comment from a certain former president to fall back on:

LOL. Yep, that’s exactly what Axelrod’s former boss said.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: David AxelrodDonald TrumpMitch McConnellRuth Bader GinsburgSCOTUSSupreme Court