Having solved all other problems (pause for laughter), San Francisco officials are setting their sights on not offending convicted felons with their efforts to replace current terms:

San Francisco has introduced new sanitized language for criminals, getting rid of words such as “offender” and “addict” while changing “convicted felon” to “justice-involved person.” The goal is to change people's views about those who commit crimes. https://t.co/1H30oimlXY — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) August 22, 2019

That’s so “progressive” that we can’t believe Portland’s local government didn’t think of it first:

San Francisco rebrands "convicted felons" as "justice-involved persons" and "juvenile delinquent" as "young person with justice system involvement." Note: there is no evidence that this "person-first language" improves outcomes. https://t.co/mKGJNDU5aN — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 22, 2019

San Francisco wants to employ new politically correct language to describe convicted rapists, murderers and other violent felons as “justice involved persons.” You couldn’t make this up. https://t.co/P0nswqIRAy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 23, 2019

And yet they DID make that up.

#SanFrancisco #Liberals are under the impression that changing the name of the crime, will make it seem less grave.

Dumbest thing I've ever heard🙄 San Francisco board rebrands 'convicted felon' as 'justice-involved person,' sanitizes other crime lingohttps://t.co/T5Aeb4B8jT — RockersDenStore (@RockersDenStore) August 22, 2019

Just knock it the f_ck off already. Seriously, stop. https://t.co/GdGmTuZ5Yf — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) August 23, 2019

Yes, let's just ignore: • brutal tax rates

• median rent of $3,720/mo

• human feces on the street

• free syringes to shoot heroin

• homelessness Because, clearly San Francisco's most pressing issue is not hurting the feelings of convicted violent criminals. https://t.co/Ptl5Pn9E8h — Adrian Norman (@AdrianNormanDC) August 22, 2019

Ffs San Francisco https://t.co/1vk0EMC97k — Adam Black (@atomsapple) August 23, 2019

LMAO they are still criminals. Did they change the term sex offender to something less "offensive" too? — EC_Lee (@BigLee2A) August 22, 2019

The first rule of Crime Club is we don't talk about Crime Club. pic.twitter.com/8n2SKJCTOJ — Mike Partyka (@MichaelJPartyka) August 22, 2019

And homeless people pooping in the streets are “urban expressionists” — Tim Karp (@KarpFire) August 22, 2019

How about sanitizing your damn STREETS where people are 💩 on them FFS?! https://t.co/O2mSsJtUAv — Pixieprogrammer (@Pixieprogrammer) August 22, 2019