Anybody following Kamala Harris knows that they need to be constantly on alert because she’s likely to change directions quickly at any given time, and here’s a little more proof of that:

Spoke to Sen. Harris about her healthcare plan in Iowa last week. She admitted, as she did at a fundraiser this weekend, that she had been uncomfortable with Sen. Sanders' version of Medicare-for-All: “I finally was like, I can’t make this circle fit into a square,” she said. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 19, 2019

“I have not been comfortable with Bernie’s plan,” Kamala Harris says of his Medicare for All plan at a Hamptons fundraiser https://t.co/lyY7qwGwrG — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 19, 2019

Sanders’ Medicare-for-All proposal doesn’t add up? That’s interesting considering Harris’ involvement with the Sanders bill:

Hmm… Kamala Harris is STILL a co-sponsor of Bernie's government takeover of health care.https://t.co/8KbC6qY2HO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 19, 2019

She’s uncomfortable with the bill? That’s odd, considering she signed her name to it and knowingly co-sponsored it 🧐 https://t.co/v7dxgoVvRD — Baker King (@BakeK82) August 19, 2019

A great follow-up question would have been why she co-sponsored Sanders’ plan that she “had been uncomfortable with.” If anyone wants to know Kamala’s position on a topic, just check the most recent polling on the topic. Her opinions change with the polling. — Brad Bravo (@BradBravo42) August 19, 2019

She, um, *checks notes,* still cosponsors the bill. https://t.co/NoMpn0sI69 — Brandon Howell (@BrandonDHowell) August 19, 2019

If Kamala Harris is so uncomfortable with abolishing private health plans, why is she still a cosponsor of Medicare For All? Why does her own proposal still abolish private insurance? Why did she tell CNN that she wanted to "eliminate" and "move on" from private insurance? https://t.co/LMtm9sfNPP — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 19, 2019

The walkback continues Now question is will she walk back her own plan, which limits private insurance after 10 years https://t.co/8lWr7QOIvR — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 19, 2019

