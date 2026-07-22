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Dem. Sen. Andy Kim Says Noncitizens Voting Isn't As Big of a Problem As Trump Makes It Sound

Doug P. | 2:11 PM on July 22, 2026
Meme screenshot

Yesterday we had the story about nearly 7,000 noncitizens in New Jersey who were nevertheless on the state's voter rolls. Of those several thousand, a few hundred had actually voted since 2023. The governor of New Jersey blamed a software glitch

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Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill said that a "serious software error in New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle System led to the registration of roughly 6,600 people who indicated that they were not U.S. citizens between June 2023 and June 2024, almost three years prior to my taking office." 

"These individuals answered 'no' when asked on a keypad whether they were a U.S. citizen when applying for drivers' licenses and identification cards, but through no fault of their own, the system registered them anyway," according to Sherrill.

This is where we find ourselves in familiar territory. 

First we're always told that things like illegal aliens registered to vote doesn't happen, and when that's disproved we arrive at the "yes it does happen but it's very rare and isn't widespread" stage of the spin game from Democrats. 

That's what Sen. Andy Kim from New Jersey has taken it. 

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Kim should use exaggerated finger quotes whenever he claims this kind of thing is a "mistake." 

What was exposed in New Jersey provides just the latest example of why the SAVE America Act is a necessity. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NEW JERSEY VOTER ID ANDY KIM

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