The super-progressive/socialist views of many in the field of 2020 Democrats might play well with the lefty base, but what happens when the eventual nominee needs to move a little more towards the middle to win over swing states? This article from Politico that explains what might need to be done:

What FDR understood about socialism that today's Democrats don't: Don't call it socialism https://t.co/Vuwk8HrAr1 — POLITICO (@politico) August 17, 2019

Well, there it is:

Isn’t this headline just advocating lying? — Hugh Jass (@swooptyshoop) August 17, 2019

It sure seems to be, and the article goes into much greater detail, culminating with speculation that Bernie Sanders might have been better off all along not using the S-word to proudly describe his political philosophy.

Messaged to Democrats: lie more, the media will protect you. https://t.co/ApzVlhxuyG — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 17, 2019

Yep, by now the Dems have to be well aware much of the media will have their backs.

“What FDR understood: lie about what you’re doing to rail the country for generations.” https://t.co/RtHVIIqGuk — Sam Michel (@sammichelwjob) August 17, 2019

“FDR knew if he called it what it really was no one would go for it, so modern Dems should be lying to people too.” https://t.co/n5vmxdWf3R — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 17, 2019

Polls are showing Bernie Sanders slipping from 2nd to 3rd in the 2020 Dem race so maybe Politico’s advice will be too little too late.

“Fraud, yeah that’s the Ticket.” @politico on how Democrats can trick voters https://t.co/hKPk1gk32U — Pete (@MichiganderPete) August 17, 2019

Some Democrats pine for the good old days when they lied better and their crazy didn't show so much. https://t.co/JZRgmLvhf3 — Daily_stir #FreeMilo (@daily_stir) August 17, 2019

Yes, because I'd *love* for Democrats to be even more disingenuous than they are today https://t.co/2p1uVuvyDI — Austin Ritter (@austinkritter) August 17, 2019

Same guy who locked Japanese Americans in concentration camps? Yeah for some reason I don’t think he had a problem lying to the American people. https://t.co/IzWUmoxU4e — Brian [+] (@BBelcourt77) August 17, 2019

The FDR-loving Dems don’t mention that part of his legacy as much for some reason.