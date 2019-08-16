Elizabeth Warren’s campaign is probably aware that they still have a problem:

WATCH: CNN's MJ Lee says Elizabeth Warren's claims to Native American heritage "is a concern we've heard from some voters while we're out on the trail." pic.twitter.com/t3yHPgE4CL — America Rising (@AmericaRising) August 16, 2019

As a result, Warren rolled out a big plan this morning:

NEW: Elizabeth Warren unveils sweeping new plan for empowering Tribal Nations https://t.co/LdAxB608De — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) August 16, 2019

JUST IN: Elizabeth Warren unveils her Native American policy plan https://t.co/EPGEwythD6 pic.twitter.com/QHSEkqwMKh — The Hill (@thehill) August 16, 2019

NEW: Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign puts forth a lengthy and exhaustive policy plan aimed at addressing injustices in the Native American community https://t.co/KmptMiwEZv — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 16, 2019

MORE: Elizabeth Warren has repeatedly addressed the most well-known cloud over her campaign — her controversial claims of Native American heritage and subsequent DNA test — in two ways: an apology and a determination to move forward as a partner to tribes https://t.co/xnMlCNWwaT — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 16, 2019

Washington is failing Native communities, and it's time to fulfill our obligations to Tribal Nations. Today I’m announcing ideas to ensure that tribal sovereignty and our trust and treaty obligations are binding legal and moral principles—not just slogans. https://t.co/JT3WA6uMwu — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 16, 2019

Well, there it is:

Holy crap, the irony. — JTBodecker (@RealMrBodecker) August 16, 2019

Getting back to her roots https://t.co/kSFqHd8Wzw — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) August 16, 2019

Warren created a huge PR problem and she’s apparently willing to offer up a lot of taxpayer money to try and repair it:

So now all of us have to pay the price because you decided to falsely identify yourself as a Native American. https://t.co/KXfPPP8PHh — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 16, 2019

So self serving. Wait… — Alt-Center Adjacent (@JustGreggo) August 16, 2019

Chutzpah Lol — Neo (@shahmology) August 16, 2019

Okay, meme makers, you know what to do! https://t.co/Vao8S4DXn8 — Smart Girl Politics (@OfficialSGP) August 16, 2019

I’ll never not find articles like this funny. 😂 https://t.co/eyuzdULHZV — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) August 16, 2019

This can’t be a real headline — Deep Dish (@brettmartzke) August 16, 2019

Is her policy, “to pretend to be one”? — Gary Hickey (@scifi0425) August 16, 2019

Heh. Stay tuned!