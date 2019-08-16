Well, now that Rob Reiner’s high hopes for the Mueller report to lead to Trump’s impeachment seem to have all but fizzled out except in the dark corners of actor/director’s head, there is yet another news item that the leader of the Hollywood chapter of the Resistance hopes might do the impeachment trick: Trump’s tweet this week about Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and their views on Israel:

We’ll say this for Reiner: He never gives up him impeachment dream, no matter how far he has to stretch:

It sure has been a long two and a half years (plus some) for Reiner, and the triggering is only bound to get worse.

Tags: Benjamin NetanyahuIlhan OmarIsraelRashida TlaibRob Reiner