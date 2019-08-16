Well, now that Rob Reiner’s high hopes for the Mueller report to lead to Trump’s impeachment seem to have all but fizzled out except in the dark corners of actor/director’s head, there is yet another news item that the leader of the Hollywood chapter of the Resistance hopes might do the impeachment trick: Trump’s tweet this week about Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and their views on Israel:

To suggest that 2 duly elected Members of Congress be refused entry to Israel saying “they hate all Jewish people” is just latest assault by this ignoramous on our Democracy. There are no straws. There are no camels’ backs. There is only Impeachment. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 15, 2019

We’ll say this for Reiner: He never gives up him impeachment dream, no matter how far he has to stretch:

Impeachment is not going to happen. And the anti-Semite haters can't go to Israel. But you are right about one thing, @robreiner. There are no straws. At least not in California. https://t.co/ucA71Dnt57 — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 16, 2019

"There is only impeachment!!!" Boom! Crash! Imagine this being spoken by a thundering Wizard of Oz voice before realizing that @robreiner is only a little leftist man behind a digital curtain. https://t.co/uUE6wxoeDE — Joe the Dissident (@joethepatriotic) August 15, 2019

Why should Israel allow entry to people that actively advertise their hatred for Jews? https://t.co/IdZFF2BMUP — Hugh Manatee (@Wombat32) August 15, 2019

Hey Robbie…here is the real agenda of your precious liars.. https://t.co/klWvFyrtP7 pic.twitter.com/ll0Cq39u9u — K (@Kleer2go) August 16, 2019

It sure has been a long two and a half years (plus some) for Reiner, and the triggering is only bound to get worse.