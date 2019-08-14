We told you yesterday about Vogue asking if Stacey Abrams can “save American democracy,” and as the New York Times notes, she might want to do that from the U.S. Vice President’s office — or at least one in an alternate universe:

First there’s a question that must be answered:

LOL. Yeah, that remains to be seen.

Between “Russia” and “voter suppression,” any 2020 Democrat who chooses Abrams as his or her running-mate will have multiple built-in excuses for losing at the ready.

Definitely could happen.

Tags: 2020 campaigngeorgiaStacey Abrams