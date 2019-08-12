Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services, took questions from reporters in the wake of ICE recently detaining hundreds of people in the U.S. illegally at food processing plants in Mississippi. One of the questions sounds more “activist” than “journalist”:

"Is that sentiment, give us 'your tired, your poor,' still operative in the United States, or…should the plaque come down from the Statue of Liberty?" Ken Cuccinelli: "I'm certainly not prepared to take anything down off the Statue of Liberty." https://t.co/BT3SbY9x4Q pic.twitter.com/zfLWkt5iXL — ABC News (@ABC) August 12, 2019

You can almost smell the DNC ink all over that particular talking point. Nice of the media to help keep it out there.

We’re not sure many in the MSM are capable of feeling embarrassed.

Does Robert Frost's Mending Wall also carry the weight of Federal law? — Adeptus Archer (@ArcherMint) August 12, 2019

A poem on a statue has the force of law https://t.co/LsYovMIQiX — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) August 12, 2019

Only Liberal Progressive Democrats take down statues, remember? — Silence Dogood (@Silence4Good) August 12, 2019





These are activists, not journalists. https://t.co/QM1Ko8TwBR — Dustin Templeton (@dtempleton_smb) August 12, 2019

And it’s only bound to get worse.

***

