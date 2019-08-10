Jeffrey Epstein’s death from an apparent suicide while in federal custody did not sit well with Attorney General Bill Barr:
Attorney General Barr is “livid” about Jeffrey Epstein death according to a source familiar. He is “determined to get to the bottom of it” and will release his own statement shortly. @CBSNews
— Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) August 10, 2019
Barr’s office has released the AG’s statement:
JUST IN: DOJ Office of Inspector General will investigate Epstein death, per statement from AG Barr. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/DBjjFW0GOG
— Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) August 10, 2019
BREAKING: Attorney General Barr says he’s “appalled” by Jeffrey Epstein’s death. He’s ordered the inspector general to investigate. https://t.co/afKdlRgXLr
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 10, 2019
The FBI will be investigating:
JUST IN: FBI investigating Jeffrey Epstein death. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/FPR9KCfd7I
— Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) August 10, 2019