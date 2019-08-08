Elizabeth Warren’s campaigning in Iowa, and just coincidentally the media is also in the area and caught the Massachusetts senator and presidential candidate doing her part to support local business:

Just happened to come across ⁦@ewarren⁩ buying lemonade from some girls in Harlan. It was $7 — she gave them $10. This is Iowa! pic.twitter.com/jdMFDSuAiv — Kim Norvell (@KimNorvellDMR) August 8, 2019

Hey, who hasn’t gone out for a walk and just happened to have bumped into Elizabeth Warren? Also before we get started, some clarification:

All right, people. These little girls aren’t milking a senator. She bought 7 cups for everyone in her Winnebago! https://t.co/1GE8m5evWy — Kim Norvell (@KimNorvellDMR) August 8, 2019

We love it when the entrepreneurial instinct starts at a young age:

I applaud the entrepreneurship of the girls, who clearly realized there was no way she would turn them down https://t.co/fPVq3FS26S — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 8, 2019

Those enterprising girls know a corporate funded Democrat when they see one. — Hoyt Herringbone (@IntelCorn) August 8, 2019

LOL. And bring on the snark:

The the extra $3.00 is actually just a tax to pay for her healthcare plan. https://t.co/CpNe7lysYD — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 8, 2019

"Here's how this works kids. You're charging me $7.00.. I'm going to give you $10.00 as a cheap disguise for a raised wage. In return you're going to give me $6.00 to pay for all my new plans." — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 8, 2019

Lemonade is a human right. — 60sRadical (@60sRadical) August 8, 2019

"Now make sure you pour them at an angle so that the media gets the best shot of me looking charitable." — Reddened64 (@Reddened64) August 8, 2019

This will be the standard cost for lemonade under a Warren administration. $1 lemonade plus $6 in taxes and a mandatory heal care coverage fee of $3. — MarketRunner (@SWGaspar) August 8, 2019

Dem Candidate Endorses Child Labor To Provide Beverages To Upper Class https://t.co/0hThwgoMyU — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 8, 2019

Is the lemonade free for illegals like everything else? — DeplorableND (@deplorableND17) August 8, 2019

With that many government bureaucrats in Iowa the kids are lucky to still be in business:

Please post picture of their permit — WVU Pat Harris (@lyncofta) August 8, 2019

ugh…I hope Kamala came by after & shut them down & arrested them for operating without a permit — Jason D (@iamjasond) August 8, 2019

And then she shut them down for licensing regulations. — Julia (@TurtledoveJB) August 8, 2019

The End.