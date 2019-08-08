Elizabeth Warren’s campaigning in Iowa, and just coincidentally the media is also in the area and caught the Massachusetts senator and presidential candidate doing her part to support local business:
Just happened to come across @ewarren buying lemonade from some girls in Harlan. It was $7 — she gave them $10.
This is Iowa! pic.twitter.com/jdMFDSuAiv
— Kim Norvell (@KimNorvellDMR) August 8, 2019
Hey, who hasn’t gone out for a walk and just happened to have bumped into Elizabeth Warren? Also before we get started, some clarification:
All right, people. These little girls aren’t milking a senator. She bought 7 cups for everyone in her Winnebago! https://t.co/1GE8m5evWy
— Kim Norvell (@KimNorvellDMR) August 8, 2019
We love it when the entrepreneurial instinct starts at a young age:
I applaud the entrepreneurship of the girls, who clearly realized there was no way she would turn them down https://t.co/fPVq3FS26S
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 8, 2019
Those enterprising girls know a corporate funded Democrat when they see one.
— Hoyt Herringbone (@IntelCorn) August 8, 2019
LOL. And bring on the snark:
The the extra $3.00 is actually just a tax to pay for her healthcare plan. https://t.co/CpNe7lysYD
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 8, 2019
"Here's how this works kids. You're charging me $7.00.. I'm going to give you $10.00 as a cheap disguise for a raised wage. In return you're going to give me $6.00 to pay for all my new plans."
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 8, 2019
Lemonade is a human right.
— 60sRadical (@60sRadical) August 8, 2019
"Now make sure you pour them at an angle so that the media gets the best shot of me looking charitable."
— Reddened64 (@Reddened64) August 8, 2019
This will be the standard cost for lemonade under a Warren administration. $1 lemonade plus $6 in taxes and a mandatory heal care coverage fee of $3.
— MarketRunner (@SWGaspar) August 8, 2019
Dem Candidate Endorses Child Labor To Provide Beverages To Upper Class https://t.co/0hThwgoMyU
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 8, 2019
Is the lemonade free for illegals like everything else?
— DeplorableND (@deplorableND17) August 8, 2019
With that many government bureaucrats in Iowa the kids are lucky to still be in business:
Please post picture of their permit
— WVU Pat Harris (@lyncofta) August 8, 2019
ugh…I hope Kamala came by after & shut them down & arrested them for operating without a permit
— Jason D (@iamjasond) August 8, 2019
And then she shut them down for licensing regulations.
— Julia (@TurtledoveJB) August 8, 2019
The End.