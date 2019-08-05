Bernie Sanders has previously promised that his Medicare-for-All plan would cover people in the country illegally, but he’s not leaving U.S. citizens out in the financial cold. Sanders said he’ll also make sure there’s a little something in it for lawful gun owners after the government “buys back” their guns:

The federal government must ban assault weapons and implement a buyback program to get assault weapons off the streets. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 5, 2019

Point of order:

Define "assault weapon" Bernie. — Dr. Claw (@JohanDoah) August 5, 2019

We bet he can’t. But it doesn’t even matter, because everybody knows an “assault weapon” is whatever a Democrat politician says it is.

No, Bernie, we won't ban "assault" weapons.

"Buyback" is ludicrous. We didn't BUY from government. Get your 4th house & STFU. https://t.co/0oBldjPsd8 — Mimi 🇺🇸 (@mimimayes13) August 5, 2019

Come and take it from me. — Dalton Bell (@DaltonB70726435) August 5, 2019

You're not getting the guns of law-abiding citizens, Comrade. — RLSC 🏳🇺🇸 (@lynnerlou72) August 5, 2019

Sanders stopped short of saying exactly what would happen to anybody who didn’t feel like selling their weapons “back” to the government, but since he was such a big fan of Soviet-era Russia, we have a good idea what it might entail.