Bernie Sanders has previously promised that his Medicare-for-All plan would cover people in the country illegally, but he’s not leaving U.S. citizens out in the financial cold. Sanders said he’ll also make sure there’s a little something in it for lawful gun owners after the government “buys back” their guns:

Point of order:

Trending

We bet he can’t. But it doesn’t even matter, because everybody knows an “assault weapon” is whatever a Democrat politician says it is.

Sanders stopped short of saying exactly what would happen to anybody who didn’t feel like selling their weapons “back” to the government, but since he was such a big fan of Soviet-era Russia, we have a good idea what it might entail.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd Amendmentassault weaponsBernie Sandersgun control