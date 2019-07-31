The second night of Democrat debates in Detroit unfolded Wednesday night, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made a promise if she’s elected:

Gillibrand says the first thing she would do as President is "Clorox" the Oval Office #DemDebate https://t.co/IVb2ceHcTB pic.twitter.com/qcVaFSpFPm — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 1, 2019

Katie Pavlich and Ashe Schow quickly disinfected Gillibrand’s Clorox pledge:

Gillibrand says she will Clorox the Oval Office. Where was she was Bill Clinton left office? Oh, using him and Hillary to fundraise and win elections. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 1, 2019

Kirsten Gillibrand: “The first thing I would do is Clorox the Oval Office.” Also Gillibrand: pic.twitter.com/XgsItyXx0W — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) August 1, 2019

Well dayum!