During Joe Biden’s closing statement at the final Dem Debate in Detroit, the former VP asked viewers to “go to Joe 30330.” That ended up sparking some questions:

…How do I go to Joe 30330? — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 1, 2019

Does anybody know what the heck is Joe 30330 is? Was that a Joe Biden text message thing? Had to rewind my TV a few times.🤔#DemocraticDebates#DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/oEzKUZO2ZL — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 1, 2019

What the heck is “Joe 30330”? — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) August 1, 2019

Huh. What was Biden going for there?

Joe Biden either thinks he's going to be alive in 30330 or he has no idea what his own website is… pic.twitter.com/WqrZhquYmY — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 1, 2019

me trying to go to JOE 30330 pic.twitter.com/Xa8Bf1KWM9 — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) August 1, 2019

“Joe 30330” was like trying to teach a grandparent how to use social media come to life — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 1, 2019

Here’s what Biden apparently meant:

Internet seems confused with @JoeBiden asking people to go to Joe30330– we have cracked the case– it is TEXT Joe to 30330. #MysterySolved pic.twitter.com/esSBP0tRHq — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) August 1, 2019

Biden confused the hell out everyone by saying "go to 30330," but failed to say it's a text code. https://t.co/680kVHPKSB — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 1, 2019

Joe Biden gonna Joe Biden.