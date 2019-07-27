President Trump won the election in 2016 and remains in office in spite of the Left’s continual search for ways to get him removed from office. According to David Hogg, that means…

Trending

Meanwhile, projection spotters started having a field day:

Isn’t it ironic!

Do they teach that at Harvard?

***

Related:

‘Dude, you’re not deep’: David Hogg’s take on our ‘post-genocide society’ is a hot mess of ‘incoherent gibberish’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd Amendmentdavid hogggun control