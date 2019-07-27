President Trump won the election in 2016 and remains in office in spite of the Left’s continual search for ways to get him removed from office. According to David Hogg, that means…

Donald Trump is a fascist — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 27, 2019

A basic summary of my 7956 tweets https://t.co/6HT1RdUPSF — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 27, 2019

Meanwhile, projection spotters started having a field day:

Said, unironically, by the kid who wants to take away citizens guns. — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) July 27, 2019

Fascism is a horrible system, so we need to forcibly remove the rights of all citizens to prevent a totalitarian government! — Brad Slager – Under The Top 🍸 🥃🎬💻 (@MartiniShark) July 27, 2019

Isn’t it ironic!

"Psychological projection is a defence mechanism in which the human ego defends itself against unconscious impulses or qualities (both positive and negative) by denying their existence in themselves while attributing them to others." https://t.co/ttZuk2sh0E — Jared Rabel (@JaredMRabel97) July 27, 2019

Do they teach that at Harvard?

***

