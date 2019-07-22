Mondays are awful enough without David Hogg weighing in. But here we are:
We are living in a post-genocide society so long as we refuse to acknowledge the multiple genocides those that have come before us have committed we are doomed to keep doing so.
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 22, 2019
It’s probably way too generous to assume he had a point to make.
— EYJR2017 🇺🇸/🇲🇽/🇮🇱 (@YbarraEmilio) July 22, 2019
— Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) July 22, 2019
— AttackPilotTrader (@BenAltitude) July 22, 2019
Which genocides specifically aren’t being acknowledged?
— JaVonni Brustow (@JaVonniBrustow) July 22, 2019
Well, if you have to ask … actually, you do. Because it makes no sense.
Elaborate and abstract statement that isn’t based in reality send tweet
— rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) July 22, 2019
Dude, you're not deep.
— Jimni27 (@jimni27) July 22, 2019
Stop using words you don’t understand. https://t.co/spSNWVspXc
— RBe (@RBPundit) July 22, 2019
Ok, 1) This sentence structure is absolutely atrocious.
2) What genocides are we failing to acknowledge?!
3) WTF is a “post genocide society?”
4) I cannot believe you graduated from HS much less got into Harvard. https://t.co/Y8ds3DevDr
— Heather (@hboulware) July 22, 2019
When you let predictive text finish your sentence.
— James (@james___2016) July 22, 2019
Incoherent gibberish.
— The Original SPQR in 3D (@SPQRzilla) July 22, 2019
You know, I can eat a bunch of Scrabble letter tiles and crap out better stuff than you write.
— OregonMuse (@OregonMuse) July 22, 2019
What a mush of word nothingness.
— Ashley Allen (@gashleyallen) July 22, 2019
That word salad is proof that the deeply indoctrinated are dumbbells.
— Son of Liberty (@davidcmcalpine) July 22, 2019
Every tweet is like he's playing the dumbest game of Prog Madlibs. https://t.co/PGBlz3TFn9
— Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) July 22, 2019
You are trying waaaaaaaaaaaaay too hard.
— A man in TX (@ATxFellow) July 22, 2019
— Sir Guy of Gisbourne 🦅 (@SirGuyGisbourne) July 22, 2019