Democrats running for their party’s 2020 nomination who support decriminalizing border crossings while trying to explain that they don’t support “open borders” have reached the next level of ridiculousness, and Dan Crenshaw noticed yet another example during Kamala Harris’ appearance on “The View”:

Trending

Harris really didn’t want to fully commit to any position here, did she? But we think we know what she was trying to say:

“Let me just be very clear.” Now that’s hilarious.

But she’s great at flip-flopping.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dan Crenshawillegal immigrationKamala Harris