Rep. Adam Schiff’s “collusion” spin on the 2016 election has been wrong at every turn, but that hasn’t stopped CNN from having him on almost daily to keep pushing the Left’s narrative. However, Schiff seems to have shifted gears after the Mueller testimony implosion, and he’s given up on House impeachment and instead is saying this is the only way to get Trump out of the White House:

Rep. Adam Schiff: "2020 is unquestionably the only way [President Trump] gets removed from office." pic.twitter.com/7gPC5ui9om — The Hill (@thehill) July 26, 2019

Oh how the mighty talking points have fallen.

So he just admitted he's got nothing. https://t.co/aQayN1eNcJ — JWF (@JammieWF) July 26, 2019

We've finally reached the acceptance stage of grief. — Jack Snatch (@snatch_jack) July 25, 2019

After 2 years and 200 appearances claiming Mueller had the Trump and Russia collusion evidence it ends like this 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/m5B9UcA1ba — David Cohen (@explorionary) July 26, 2019

I guess this means impeachment is over. https://t.co/ycVcWpODSt — Jason (@EmperorJayLay7) July 26, 2019

Womp womp! But Schiff’s realization is NOT going over well with the Resistance base:

@RepAdamSchiff WTH man. There’s no way Russia won’t make win in 2020. Impeach now. — kate (@OldWomanW2cats) July 26, 2019

The compromised senate will protect him, but it is your duty to do your job. #ImpeachmentInquiryNow — BCB (@BCFB828) July 26, 2019

Maybe, but this should not stop Democrats from initiating impeachment proceedings. The defeatist attitude by Democrats is pathetic. — Kenneth Jimenez (@MrKennyJimenez) July 26, 2019

And yet the Dems are bound & determined to put up some weak tea against him. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Squad Member (@Ellahbie) July 25, 2019

Impeachment hearings anyway….. — Rick 🐎 Stable-ist Genius 🎓 Lutz (@rickathy227) July 26, 2019

That still doesn't mean representatives in the House can shirk their duties. #ImpeachNow — Gary L.R. Sublett II (@Gary_Sublett_II) July 26, 2019

Now, let’s work on getting rid of this maniac Schiff who could care less about doing our work because he intends to never end his hateful Trump rhetoric! — drey (@dareyburn) July 26, 2019

We just might run out of popcorn.