Yesterday’s testimony from former special counsel Robert Mueller was a backfire for House Dems on many levels, but Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff continues to try and make the best of it:

A chilling moment: Mueller said he fears that a willingness to accept foreign help could become "the new normal” in campaigns. Already, Trump has said he’s open to it. As 2020 approaches, we must protect our democracy from all threats, foreign and domestic. pic.twitter.com/rrzboaJNcD — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 25, 2019

As usual, self-awareness has obviously been banned in Schiff’s office.

Isn't that what you were trying to do when those radio personalities punked you? — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) July 25, 2019

At some point the rules must have changed.

Is this the same #AdamSchiff who salivated at the prospect of acquiring 8 x 10 glossies of DJT in the buff? https://t.co/iTExbkzBUg — Milo™ (@chasbottom) July 25, 2019

What about when you accepted phony Russian kompromat on Trump? You were very energetic and eager.https://t.co/x4TyeLmaKG — Lord John Whorfin (@DimensionC) July 25, 2019

Well you should know!! You hypocrite u were willing tomeet with Russian officials when u thought they had naked pics of Trump!!!! Hypocrite step down!!!’ — Cindi (@cinpun) July 25, 2019

Keep on projecting, Rep. Schiff!

