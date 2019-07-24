Rep. Adam Schiff has been among the many Democrats who have been alleging Trump/Russia “collusion” ever since Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election:

Even the misleading memo by Republicans demonstrates that the origin of this investigation involved Papadopoulos not Page, and involved collusion with the Russians: pic.twitter.com/E2LainMNIk — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 4, 2018

Here’s where we begin our investigation into Russian interference – with circumstantial evidence of collusion & direct evidence of deception pic.twitter.com/1tobpyCjkj — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 19, 2017

Most Americans have not read Mueller’s report. Some may be astonished to learn that a finding of “no collusion,” much less a finding of “no obstruction,” is nowhere to be seen on any page of his report. Here’s what we do know, and what we are working to find out: pic.twitter.com/kNquinghRO — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 12, 2019

This morning, Robert Mueller testified that “no collusion” — or an examination of “collusion” in general — isn’t in the report because it’s not a thing:

In his opening statement, Mueller said the investigation did not establish that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia and the probe did not address 'collusion.' Watch live: https://t.co/JuMbL8yzlH pic.twitter.com/GTOdbx3iqe — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 24, 2019

“We did not address collusion, which is not a legal term,” Mueller says. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) July 24, 2019

So basically the congressman and many of his colleagues have been full of Schiff the whole time? We’re shocked!

Not that Schiff won’t keep pushing it.