Rep. Adam Schiff has been among the many Democrats who have been alleging Trump/Russia “collusion” ever since Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election:

This morning, Robert Mueller testified that “no collusion” — or an examination of “collusion” in general — isn’t in the report because it’s not a thing:

So basically the congressman and many of his colleagues have been full of Schiff the whole time? We’re shocked!

Not that Schiff won’t keep pushing it.

Tags: #MuellerHearings2016 electionAdam SchiffcollusionRobert MuellerRussia